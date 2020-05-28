The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Elaina C. Pfiffner, 21, of 10 Nevada St., reported $750 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
- Kayla A. Blackman, 24, of 1850 Ellis St., No. 218, reported $1,200 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 12:45 and 1:15 a.m. Tuesday while it was parked in the 900 block of University Avenue.
- Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling, of Des Moines, reported the theft of $12,108 between Aug. 1 and Jan 31 at its facility at 2435 Kerper Blvd.