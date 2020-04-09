The parent company of a Dubuque casino announced Wednesday that it will place most employees on unpaid furlough starting on Saturday, April 11.
Boyd Gaming, which operates Diamond Jo Casino, said the furloughs are being implemented “due to the continued closure of all revenue-generating operations” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos nationwide have been shut down to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The company will pay all insurance premiums until June 30 or employees return to work, whichever is sooner. A small number of essential employees will remain on the payroll during the shutdown.
Boyd Gaming executives will take “significant salary reductions,” and non-furloughed members of corporate and property management teams will be subject to pay cuts. All capital projects have been suspended.
The release did not provide specific figures for affected employees at individual properties such as the Dubuque casino. According to Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s website, that casino has 450 employees.