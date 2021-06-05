A Dubuque felon “who, after an argument, shot wildly on a populated street,” hitting one person, will serve more than eight years in federal prison.
Derrick D. Timmons, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to eight years, four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The conviction relates to a shooting at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. A press release states that Timmons got into an argument with another person on the street.
“Someone fired a round, and people in the area scattered, with Timmons running back into the residence,” the release states. “After a few moments, Timmons leaned back out of the doorway and shot wildly up the street multiple times, striking one individual. Another of the rounds Timmons fired struck an occupied apartment nearby, and yet another round struck an unoccupied vehicle.”
Darrin D. Heard, of Dubuque, was shot in the abdomen.
Authorities determined that Katwan M. Brown, of Dubuque, supplied the handgun used in the shooting.
Timmons and Brown were arrested in January 2020 and charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with attempted murder, among other weapons charges. Those charges were dismissed in lieu of federal prosecution.
Federal documents state that Timmons previously was convicted of forgery and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in 2013, domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault causing injury in 2015, domestic assault with strangulation in 2016, domestic assault in 2017, and obstructing justice and possession of contraband in a correctional facility in 2018. His convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.
In February, Brown was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.