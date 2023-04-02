Last week, U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., said they are navigating split control of Congress, with Republicans’ new majority control of the House, in part by partnering across the aisle and across the country.

Between regular committee and House floor work, and the visit from local business and civic leaders during the 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In, the tri-state area’s representatives touted successes building relationships with other House members — some more intuitive than others.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.