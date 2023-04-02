Last week, U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., said they are navigating split control of Congress, with Republicans’ new majority control of the House, in part by partnering across the aisle and across the country.
Between regular committee and House floor work, and the visit from local business and civic leaders during the 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In, the tri-state area’s representatives touted successes building relationships with other House members — some more intuitive than others.
“Regionally, obviously, with the Biofuels Caucus, we have a lot of built-in cooperation and relationships there,” Hinson said. “But my biggest goal has been building relationships with members from all over the country.”
She pointed to the Producing Responsible Energy and Conservation Incentives and Solutions for the Environment (PRECISE) Act she introduced in March with U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Jimmy Panetta, D-Cal., and Angie Craig, D-Minn. The bill would incentivize private sector financing through the Conservation Loan and Guaranteed Loan Programs and increase cost share and practice payments to farmers under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program through the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service for using software-guided precision agriculture.
“I said, ‘Well, why don’t we focus on California as a state that could really benefit from this technology and access,’” Hinson said. “As a result of that, we’ve been able to make progress with some members we might not normally have conversations with. My focus is on building these coalitions to help get policies passed and across the finish line. And I think we’re doing a better job of that in my second term.”
LaHood said he has focused on finding bipartisan consensus and support for a bill to increase federal executive accountability — triggered by the discovery of classified documents in the private residences of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and current President Joe Biden. LaHood recently introduced a bipartisan bill to add teeth to current classified document law with U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.
“We both served on the (House) Intelligence Committee on the whole issue of classified documents being found with both Pence and Trump,” LaHood said. “Right now, there’s nothing that addresses if you’re careless with documents, if you’re negligent with documents, if you’re just sloppy. If you want to charge criminally, if someone has documents, you have to be able to prove intent and knowledge — hard to do. With this bill we introduced last week — and we’re going to have broad bipartisan support (for) — that says now prosecutors and judges are allowed to issue fines, to take away security clearances, to enhance penalties and make it punitive.”
Officials, candidates weigh in on Trump indictment
Not long after a New York prosecutor announced that he would indict former president and current candidate Donald Trump on charges related to alleged hush payments to adult film star and author Stormy Daniels, politicians and organizations began issuing statements in response.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was quick to sound off.
“This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden,” she said in a release. “While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like — using government power to go after your political opponents — and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., voiced support of the Manhattan district attorney, but also urged acknowledgment of Trump’s rights as the accused.
“While there are many unknowns, we know a few things to be true: the Manhattan district attorney must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference; any attempt to undermine this process is contrary to the rule of law; and political violence or threats of violence cannot be tolerated,” he said in a release. “As this process continues, former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American. But no one is above the law — not even a former president.”
For his part, in a fundraising email to supporters he addressed as “patriots,” Trump continued to call his indictment a “witch hunt.”
“This is the battle I willingly signed up for when I decided to take on the entire Washington Machine as a political outsider eight years ago, and be YOUR voice,” he said.
Wisconsin election on Tuesday
Voters in Wisconsin will face some major decisions on the ballot on Tuesday, April 4.
Highest profile will be the decision of who will decide the ideological balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court — conservative-leaning former Justice Dan Kelly or liberal-leaning Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
Voters will also decide the fate of a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution which would change the set of factors that Wisconsin judges consider when setting bail for people accused of violent crimes, allowing judges to consider defendants’ prior convictions, among other things.
