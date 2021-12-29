As much as 5 inches of snow fell in parts of the tri-state area Tuesday as the first snowstorm of the season hit the region.
The weather conditions also contributed to a spate of crashes during the day.
Local snowfall reports shared Tuesday night by the National Weather Service included 5.1 inches of snow in the Holy Cross, Iowa, area; 4.5 inches at one site in Dubuque and another near East Dubuque, Ill., as well as in Maquoketa, Iowa; 4 inches near St. Donatus, Iowa; and 2 inches in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
In the city of Dubuque, the police department reported 17 crashes occurred just between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Ted McClimon said police during the day responded to “a lot of calls to the hills – Pennsylvania (Avenue), Asbury (Road) and Kaufmann (Avenue) — for cars getting stuck.”
Chief Deputy Dave Riniker, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, said his agency responded to multiple instances of vehicles that slid off roadways.
Officials, for a portion of the day, advised residents to stay off the roadways if possible.
It also was the first snowstorm in which residents got a good look at a new offering from Dubuque County. The county recently launched an online tool to show the location of county snowplows. The public portal also provides views of road conditions and is located at 511dubuquecounty.org/show.
The City of Dubuque had a similar service, but it is not currently available. City spokesman Randy Gehl said officials are exploring other options for this service.