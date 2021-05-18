BAGLEY, Wis. — Authorities on Monday announced that the fire chief and another official with the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department are charged with stealing from the organization.
Jodi L. Moris, of rural Mount Hope and the department’s secretary/treasurer, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with felony theft-business setting, while Fire Chief Ryne P. Jackley, 31, of Bagley, is charged with misdemeanor theft-business setting, according to the county sheriff’s department.
A press release states that the sheriff’s department was notified in late March “by a local banking institution of suspicious activity on the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts. After an extensive investigation and audit of the BVFD accounts, charges were filed with the Grant County District Attorney’s Office.”
Court documents provide additional information regarding the allegations. It states that an investigator compiled a list of “suspicious transactions” from the fire department account from January 2019 to April 2021. He then interviewed Moris, who explained that she was “in charge of the books.”
The court documents state that Moris “provided reasonable explanations for some of the transactions but that most of the transactions she either could not explain or indicated that she had withdrawn the money from the account for her own personal use.”
She reported already paying back $1,850, but even with that amount returned, she still had taken nearly $12,700, according to the investigator.
Meanwhile, the investigator reported that Jackley, who became fire chief in April 2020, admitted to taking $1,200 from the fire department in July to buy a vehicle.
Documents state that Jackley also transferred $100 to his personal account in March “because he was short that week” and used fire department funds for a personal purchase totaling $23.05 from Walmart.