A food-centric fundraiser this month by the Dubuque March of Dimes chapter collected more than $200,000.
More than 280 people attended the Signature Chefs Auction at Hotel Julien Dubuque, which raised $203,677. That total exceeded the goal by more than $33,000, according to a press release.
The event featured “some of the community’s top-tier chefs,” a live auction and the story of the ambassador family of Kevin and Lyndsi Scharpf.
“The Scharpf family shared their personal and moving story of how March of Dimes-funded research, education and advocacy efforts helped to save their children, who were both born premature and spent a combined total of 99 days in the neonatal intensive care units of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and UnityPoint Health– Finley Hospital,” the release stated.