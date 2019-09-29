A food-centric fundraiser this month by the Dubuque March of Dimes chapter collected more than $200,000.

More than 280 people attended the Signature Chefs Auction at Hotel Julien Dubuque, which raised $203,677. That total exceeded the goal by more than $33,000, according to a press release.

The event featured “some of the community’s top-tier chefs,” a live auction and the story of the ambassador family of Kevin and Lyndsi Scharpf.

“The Scharpf family shared their personal and moving story of how March of Dimes-funded research, education and advocacy efforts helped to save their children, who were both born premature and spent a combined total of 99 days in the neonatal intensive care units of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and UnityPoint Health– Finley Hospital,” the release stated.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags