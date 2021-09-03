Darlene Frasher, owner of Palace Saloon in Dyersville, Iowa, said she has no issue with potential competition from other restaurant businesses.
“I have no problem with that. Competition is good,” she said. “It still brings people to town, and people go out and try different places. That helps. We certainly could use more businesses to bring more people in. We’ll take all we can get.”
The Palace Saloon is one of many local restaurants that have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and other struggles to continue serving residents in the area’s smaller communities. Eatery owners and local officials said that people have rallied around restaurants that remained open, though more places are needed to fill in the gaps.
Dyersville has had several restaurants close in the past year, including locally-owned Country Junction and Joe’s 2nd St. Diner. Pizza Hut and Hardee’s locations also closed.
Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said that there has been some interest in the vacant spaces, but no concrete offers have been proposed.
“The locals here definitely see the need for a sit-down restaurant and are willing to support those,” she said. “It just takes someone willing to go out there and do that endeavor.”
Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said that restaurants in small towns weren’t as readily set up for a switch in business model like carry-out only when the pandemic began, resulting in some closing their doors.
Dunker noted that it is also harder to draw people from outside a community to start up a new restaurant. The Iowa Restaurant Association tries to encourage local community members to start a new eatery after one closes, she said.
“There’s a lot of worry that no one is going to fill the gaps there,” she said. “... It is the exception and not the rule that someone is going to come in outside of a small community and start a business. The most successful ones are always homegrown.”
Thompson said there will be another Dyersville restaurant opening soon by a local resident, though not in any of the recently closed restaurant spaces. The new eatery is a sports bar and wine lounge called Fuse Restaurant and Bar, at 224 Second Ave. NW.
Thompson added that a need for more eateries has also been highlighted by the increased tourists that have been visiting Dyersville since the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Abbey Sejdini, co-owner of Dyersville Family Restaurant, said that her business has been seeing a lot of people from out of town since the game occurred. More families have also ventured out to eat as COVID-19 vaccines became available, she said.
“Right now, the biggest challenge is hiring, trying to find help that stays and gives their best here,” she said.
Wayne Wodarz, Platteville Regional Chamber executive director, also said staffing is the biggest challenge facing restaurant owners. He said that Platteville is in need of a sit-down restaurant space, but finding workers now would be a struggle.
Ali Manson, Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, also noted that staffing struggles have been affecting several local eateries in Manchester.
However, she said the community was lucky enough to avoid restaurant closures since the pandemic began. But with COVID-19 variants helping bring up case numbers, Manson said it worries her what may happen if restaurants have to close their doors again.
“Our small businesses are the heart of our downtown,” Manson said. “And they help the kids. They’re the ones that are going to sponsor my kid’s ball team. If they close, they lose that sponsor. Then it just kind of hurts everyone else.”
Dede Livingston, owner of Durty Gurt’s Burger Joynt in Galena, Ill., said that ordering products has also been a struggle recently.
“We make everything in house, so we stay ahead of the game a little bit more than people who only have the option to buy pre-made products,” she said. “But across the board, there are shortages. If you order fifteen cases of ground meat, you might get five.”
She added that carry-out containers have especially been hard to find, and sometimes she goes to Sam’s Club or Costco to find more when her suppliers are out. Durty Gurt’s has even suspended making ribs for carry-out, she said, since she can’t find large, strong enough containers.
Livingston said she has appreciated all of the local support as the restaurant industry dealt with challenges spurred by the pandemic. She said she makes a point to eat at other establishments when she has a day off.
“In our little corner of Illinois, it’s very important to have local places,” she said.
Dunker also stressed the importance of local businesses in small towns.
“When you lose a bar and grill or diner or tavern, that was a place that the community would meet. It’s essential to small-town living,” she said.