Wagering on races at Iowa Greyhound Park grew by 14% in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive yearly increase at the Dubuque facility.
However, the impending elimination of such races in other states and the eventual end of a subsidy supporting the park continue to place its long-term viability in doubt.
For now, General Manager Brian Carpenter is pleased that another successful year is in the books.
“It is one year at a time. That is what we have to go by,” said Carpenter on Monday. “Overall, we are happy with the numbers. So our plan is to open again next year in May, and hopefully, we have another successful year. We just keep going.”
The total handle — or amount wagered — for races taking place at Iowa Greyhound Park this year grew to $7.68 million, compared to $6.73 million in 2018.
Those placing bets in person at the park bet $1.28 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year. The “export handle” — which refers to the amount wagered on Dubuque races at other facilities — ballooned to $6.4 million in 2019, compared with $5.52 million in 2018.
Iowa Greyhound Park hosted 104 days of racing in 2019, up from 100 in 2018. The final racing day was Sunday.
The average handle per racing day was more than $73,800, compared with about $67,300 the year before.
Overall financial figures for 2019 have not been finalized. Carpenter said Iowa Greyhound Park will finish in the black — but only because of a $5.1 million subsidy from a pair of Iowa casinos.
He acknowledged the park is “a long ways” from being financially viable on its own.
“We’re moving in the right direction, but we’re only going by baby steps, where we need to be going by leaps and bounds,” he said.
LONG-TERM CONCERNS
Iowa Greyhound Park continues to reap the benefits of a settlement agreement reached in 2014. The deal allowed Dubuque’s Mystique Casino & Resort — now Q Casino and Hotel — and the casino in Council Bluffs to sever ties with the greyhound industry.
In return, Q Casino and Hotel agreed to lease its grandstand to Iowa Greyhound Park for $1 for a five-year span and then renegotiate another five-year lease once the initial one had concluded. The two entities recently reached a new, five-year agreement that requires the park to pay $25,000 per year.
The key part of the settlement, however, rests in a hefty financial subsidy involving both casinos.
Council Bluffs will continue paying its annual $4.6 million subsidy to Iowa Greyhound Park through 2022, while Q Casino and Hotel will keep paying its $500,000 portion through 2021.
The expiration of these subsidies isn’t the only looming threat facing the Dubuque facility.
Florida voters last year approved a constitutional amendment that will eliminate greyhound racing in that state at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Racing officials in Arkansas recently agreed to phase out greyhound racing at that state’s lone track by the end of 2022.
Carpenter admits he didn’t see those changes coming.
“I never expected Florida to close. I never thought I’d see that in my lifetime,” he said. “And then I thought Arkansas would be the last man standing. It has been very surprising.”
The end of racing in those two states could cripple greyhound racing as a whole.
Carpenter believes that the rapid decline in racing facilities could deter breeders and quickly lead to a shortage in greyhounds. Only six states still have active greyhound tracks.
“The problems we face in the future are not just financial,” Carpenter said. “The question is whether we’ll have enough greyhounds to keep going.”
REASONS FOR OPTIMISM
In the short term at least, the news out of Florida and Arkansas isn’t all bad.
Jean Hallahan, assistant general manager at Iowa Greyhound Park, said she is fielding calls from Florida. Realizing that their greyhound racing days are numbered, bettors in the Sunshine State have expressed hope that they will still be able to place bets on Dubuque races for years to come.
“There’s a lot of interest there in seeing that our racing continues,” Hallahan said. “They want to continue playing greyhound races.”
In Arkansas, meanwhile, officials will start to scale back the number of races next year in preparation for the 2022 shutdown.
Hallahan believes the erosion of greyhound racing in those two states could lead bettors in Arkansas and Florida to increase their wagers on races taking place in Dubuque.
Hallahan also said she started to see a slightly younger demographic make its way to the racing grandstand.
She noted that the majority of Iowa Greyhound Park customers still are more than 60 years old. But the recent opening of a sportsbook within the connecting Q Casino has introduced a new kind of customer to dog racing.
“We have seen a little spike,” Hallahan said. “Since they opened up sports betting, some of those younger customers are coming over here.”
Young fans and longtime greyhound enthusiasts will have plenty of chances to visit the track again next year.
The tentative racing schedule for 2020 features 104 racing days — the same as this year. The first race is slated for May 16, and the final one is scheduled for Nov. 8.