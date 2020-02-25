GALENA, Ill. — Two juveniles were hurt when their vehicle struck a power pole and rolled over Saturday night near Galena.
The male driver and a male passenger, both from Galena, were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to a press release issued after press time Sunday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Their names were not released.
The release states the vehicle was traveling north on North Council Road near West Rocky Road at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday when the driver lost control in icy conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch, struck a power pole and a tree and traveled through a barbed wire fence and overturned, landing upright in a pasture.
The driver was cited with failure to reduce speed/driving too fast for conditions.