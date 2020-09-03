GALENA, Ill. — The summer months were supposed to be the busiest time of the year for Galena & U.S. Grant Museum.
Instead of high daily attendance and major fundraising events, the museum instead welcomed a fraction of its usual number of guests and was forced to cancel all of its summer fundraisers.
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed the Galena museum of its most profitable months.
“We rely on the summer and those fundraising events to pretty much cover our entire budget for the winter months,” said Jean Matthiessen, interim executive director of the museum. “Right now, our focus is on maintaining financial stability.”
Museums throughout the tri-state area experienced sharp declines in attendance and revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting them during a time when many typically bring in most of their revenue.
Many museums closed in mid-March when COVID-19 emerged in the area. However, they were still responsible for paying for maintaining their collections.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, for example, still needed to pay for its numerous live animal exhibits.
“When we were closed for about 10 weeks, our expenses reduced only a little bit,” said Kurt Strand, president and CEO of the river museum. “We still had to maintain the museum.”
When museums reopened in May and June, they were met with a tepid response from the public, despite widespread efforts to enact COVID-19 prevention policies.
“We usually anticipate to see about 15,000 people during the summer months,” said Amanda Schwartz, manager of National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa. “Right now, we’re going to be pushing to see 10,000.”
With fewer people coming to the museums, there was less money to be made through admission charges and gift shop sales.
Local museums also were forced to cancel many of their summer events and fundraisers, which act as major sources of revenue for the nonprofit organizations.
“It’s usually a big bump up in people and dollars and events,” said Strand. “This year, all that has pretty much fallen off the table.”
In response to the poor summer performance, Galena & U.S. Grant Museum laid off several employees and a capital campaign to raise money for a new museum building has been paused.
Strand said the river museum also has taken cost-cutting measures, including furloughing employees and delaying the development of new exhibits.
Some smaller museums have chosen to remain closed until the pandemic passes.
Tri-County Historical Society in Cascade, Iowa, has remained closed since May. Nancy Dolphin, secretary/treasurer for the historical society, said the cost of opening its museum would pose a bigger detriment than keeping the building closed.
“You would have to have people there to make sure they have masks on and limit attendance,” Dolphin said. “We decided that it wasn’t worth it.”
For those museums that have reopened, numbers seem to be improving a bit. While the river museum’s attendance continued to remain low in August, Strand said it does appear to be slowly going back to normal. When the river museum first reopened in May, attendance numbers were at about 30% of what was recorded last year. However, by August, those numbers rose to about 50% of last year’s attendance.
Strand said he hopes that trend continues. Until then, the river museum and other local museums will continue to do what they can to survive the pandemic.