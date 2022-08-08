SOUTH WAYNE, Wis.— Authorities said a southwest Wisconsin man was injured early Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette County.
Jaiden A.T. Tuescher, 25, of Argyle, was transported by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Tuescher was traveling on Wisconsin 11 in the Village of South Wayne at 12:57 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and it left the roadway.
Tuescher was cited with no insurance.
