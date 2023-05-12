In a recently finished session that some area lawmakers called “historic,” the Iowa Legislature’s Republican majority passed laws to reimagine education in the state.
Laws resulting from the session included the creation of education savings accounts, which allow students to use public funds to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
Other bills passed this session ban instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through sixth grade, require books with depictions of sex acts to be removed from school libraries or classrooms, and prohibit transgender students from using school restrooms aligned with their gender identity.
Republican lawmakers, including Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, said these bills follow the will of the voters who returned them to the majority in Des Moines.
“That (education savings accounts program) is going to be a good thing for parents’ choice, deciding where their kids can go,” he said. “And we prohibited sexually explicit books in schools in libraries. We made sure schools can’t keep secrets from parents about what they teach. We reined in the divisive (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs at regents universities. We did good.”
These provisions drew impassioned opposition from Democratic lawmakers — and a handful of Republicans — members of the LGBTQ+ community and some health and school professionals.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, called the education savings accounts law a handout of money to private schools when the state has underfunded public education. She said Republicans’ other education reforms were malicious, harmful and pulled from national conservative playbooks.
“We’re hyper-focused on attacking teachers,” she said of the Legislature under Republican leadership. “We’re hyper-focused on punch-down politics where we’re targeting LGBTQ+ kids. We’re not having conversations about the well-being of our state. The majority of the conversations being held at our capitol are culture war, D.C. politics.”
Conservative policies
Lisa TeBockhorst, executive director of elementary education for Dubuque Community Schools, was hesitant to comment on the legislation passed this year until state agency rules for their implementation are released. But she said that generally, the laws would require little, if any, change for the district to comply.
“A lot of the things that the legislative initiatives touch on are within the structures of things we already practice,” she said. “For instance, when we talk about libraries and transparency for parents, that is a value we’ve already had in the district. We are transparent about different initiatives. … A big thing here is to focus on controlling the controllable and realizing there’s a lot of passion around the ideas that impact education. We’re talking about how we can best collectively impact students, parents, teachers as a whole.”
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, said many of the reforms stemmed from parents seeing certain materials and topics taught to their children for the first time when the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to learn from home.
“I had seen some of the materials in some of these books and was rather shocked,” she said. “Parents weren’t liking what they saw in some areas. This is the struggle: When we’re passing legislation, you’re talking statewide. Many, many schools didn’t have the issues. But legislation was made across the state. … People wanted to take it to the (LGBTQ+) theme of the books. It wasn’t about the theme of the book. It was about the graphic, sexual content.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, acknowledged that any discussion around LGBTQ+ issues was a sensitive topic and said her goal was to not make anyone feel targeted. But, she said, Republicans had heard from some schools asking for guidance especially around transgender youth.
“I think that there’s a lot of myth out there regarding this,” she said. “We’ve all got LGBTQ+ people in our circles. At the end of the day, the schools were turning to us. So yes, we’re going to ensure that the boys use the boys’ restrooms and the girls use the girls’ restrooms in K-12 schools.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, though, said Republicans’ reforms had given a black eye to the state which would linger.
“(These say) Iowa’s welcome mat is only for those who look and think like Republican legislators,” she said. “The 2023 session will go down in Iowa history as one of the most divisive, cruel, and mean-spirited.”
Funding
Republicans’ education savings account bill had been a priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds for years but had fallen short of the support it needed in previous sessions, especially among rural lawmakers representing districts that don’t have private schools.
But Reynolds ran on the topic during the 2022 election, won reelection in a landslide and backed primary candidates against incumbent members of her party who had withheld support for her plan.
So, as Osmundson said, “that was no surprise” that the proposal resurfaced this year.
Republican lawmakers did approve a 3% increase to state per-pupil aid to school districts, totaling around $107 million in new money — which roughly matches the amount budgeted for the first year of the education savings account program.
Dubuque Community Schools’ Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher said that between the education savings accounts likely pulling some students to private schools and the state aid increase being lower than the rate of inflation, the district’s budget will be tight.
“It will continue to be a challenge,” he said. “With salaries, it’s a little better, because we can settle around that 3% (increase). But other operations have continued to increase in cost beyond that. We’ll continue to operate with efficiency the best we can and look for cost-cutting measures as we go along.”
Kelleher said he did not think the district would hurt from the property tax reform that passed the Legislature with nearly-unanimous bipartisan support but that it would require some operational adaptation.
