A man who was facing drug charges following two arrests in Dubuque County now is charged at the federal level.
Matthew D. Birch, 41, of La Motte, Iowa, now is charged in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute.
Birch previously was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with three counts of a controlled substance violation and one count of interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon. However, those charges have been dismissed in light of the federal case.
Court documents state that police were alerted to a bag of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was found in the area of East 25th and Elm streets on Dec. 8, 2019. Traffic camera footage showed that the bag fell from a vehicle being driven by Birch.
Birch was arrested in Dubuque County following an incident on Nov. 12, 2021. Documents state that members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force saw Birch driving on U.S. 61 and knew he had six warrants out for his arrest.
Birch pulled into a parking lot on Rockdale Road. As authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Birch, he “drove forward at a high rate of speed, attempting to get away from law enforcement,” documents state.
Birch struck the front bumper of a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle driven by Sgt. Jon Behne.
“Sgt. Behne was outside of his vehicle at the time and was directly in the path of Birch’s only escape,” documents state. “Had Birch continued to drive forward, he would have struck Sgt. Behne as there was a retaining wall to the right, leaving no other options. Sgt. Behne was forced to take evasive action to avoid serious injury or death.”
Birch then put his vehicle in reverse, striking another law enforcement vehicle.
A stun gun was used on Birch, and he then cooperated with law enforcement, documents state.
In a subsequent search of Birch’s vehicle, documents state that authorities found about $40,000 in cash and more than a half-pound of meth.