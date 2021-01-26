The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- William J. Hentges, 18, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lavonte D. Dyson, 31, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dodge Street and Devon Drive on charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.