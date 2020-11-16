The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brian L. Riley, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of White Street on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Riley assaulted Patricia A. Morgan, 38, no permanent address, on Sept. 17 in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Rockdale Road.
Edward B. Joseph, 49, and Tracy A. Cabral, 51, both of 1913 Johnson St., were arrested at 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard on warrants charging second-degree criminal mischief.