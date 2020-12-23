Due to the Christmas holiday, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will not be hosting its free breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Those breakfasts will resume the following Saturday, Jan. 2. Food will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at 423 W. Locust St.
