A convicted sex offender who assaulted his girlfriend and threw urine at a deputy has been sentenced to 12 years and 120 days in prison.
Dorien D. Lemon, 25, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County after pleading guilty to domestic assault causing bodily injury as a third or subsequent offense, voluntary absence from custody, tampering with a witness, assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions, and a sex offender registration violation.
Court documents state that Lemon, who was convicted in 2016 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, was moved to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 22.
On Nov. 19, he signed out at about 2:20 p.m. to go to work, documents state. Just before 3 p.m., officials were notified that Lemon’s ankle bracelet had been cut off.
On Jan. 27, police responded to 1428 Iowa St., Apt. 1. Documents state that Alyson S. Hansel, 23, reported that Lemon, her live-in boyfriend, had started yelling at her, threw her against a wall, choked her, threw her on the bed and punched her in the face.
The following month, Lemon called Hansel multiple times, encouraging her not to testify and coaching her what to say during depositions, documents state.
Lemon also was arrested Feb. 29 at the Dubuque County Jail. When a sheriff’s department deputy entered the cellblock to talk to Lemon, Lemon threw a cup of fluid that he claimed was urine on the deputy, hitting him on the left side of the face, documents state.