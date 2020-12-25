Staff at Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care center in Dubuque have installed a solution to the isolation necessary to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That solution is known as a “chatterbox.” Built of Plexiglass and wood, the feature is a movable barrier pressed up to a side entrance of the nursing home, allowing residents to walk or wheel up to one side and their loved ones to step just inside the entrance for a warmer meet-up than they would have through a window.
“We’ve been trying to come up with ways to allow that access safely,” said Rachel Walls, Sunrise social worker at Sunnycrest, which is owned by Dubuque County. “We’ve only really been able to offer window visits until October. Then, in October, we had a tent set up. But as it got generally grosser outside, we knew we needed another solution.”
Staff looked around the country for inspiration from other long-term-care facilities and found the chatterbox idea. Maintenance staff members were able to build the structure largely out of materials they had on hand, according to Walls. That does not mean the process was necessarily simple, however.
“We had to really apply for a lot — the fire marshal, the state (the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) for approval as well,” Sunnycrest Plant Supervisor Joe Henry told the county Board of Supervisors this week. “It wasn’t like we were just able to put this in the building for our residents. My only regret is that we couldn’t have done it sooner. But all that takes time.”
Recently, residents’ loved ones have been arriving in droves to exchange Christmas gifts. Visitors drop their gifts off at Sunnycrest’s main entrance. Then, staff members bring the gifts and the residents around to the chatterbox’s interior side in the visitors’ parlor. The loved ones walk around to the side entrance and the chatterbox, with the resident waiting on the other side of a pane.
“Residents and families can sit right next to each other,” Sunnycrest Life Enrichment Director Beth Houselog told supervisors. “They can almost touch hands but for the Plexiglass. That has been awesome. It’s been a wonderful team project at Sunnycrest.”
Since the pandemic hit the area in mid-March, the only visitors allowed into the facility have been to see end-of-life residents. The pandemic has required strict adherence to quarantine protocols, as long-term-care facilities around the world have suffered the most deaths from COVID-19 of any demographic.
On Christmas Eve, loved ones had made appointments back-to-back, starting at 8 a.m., to use the chatterbox at Sunnycrest, for some semblance of a traditional Christmas.