DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Kiley Mertz, 9, held a pepper grinder over a bowl containing spinach, breadcrumbs, cheese, onion, garlic and egg at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville on Thursday afternoon.
As Brooklyn Domeyer and Rory Wiezorek, both also 9, watched closely, Kiley turned the top of the grinder to add spice to the mixture that would become baked spinach balls.
“Where’s the pepper?” Rory asked, squinting into the bowl.
“I can’t see it. Add a little more,” Brooklyn said.
The three girls were participating in a free cooking class launched by the library this winter, designed to help children ages 9 to 12 learn to safely prepare healthy dishes.
“(Children that age) may be on their own for breakfast, on their own for snacks or home alone during the summer for lunches, “ said Youth Services Librarian Kimshiro Benton-Hermsen, who organized and teaches the program. “ … If you can learn to make a scrambled egg as opposed to a Pop-Tart, you’re eating healthier than you would be otherwise. We’re trying to teach kids that you can eat healthy, fun things that are quick and easy to make.”
The library initially planned to offer one session of the “Kids Can Cook” class per week but demand was so strong that Benton-Hermsen now teaches a class on both Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The two-week January class focused on snacks, while February’s three weeks will emphasize breakfast and the four-week March course will teach kids about quick suppers and lunches. In April, students will choose the topics of the three-week course, and the program will take a hiatus during the summer before beginning again in October.
To prepare for the program, the library purchased about $10,000 worth of equipment and supplies, including stainless steel tables, toaster ovens, induction burners, blenders, food processors, cutting boards, pots and pans. Benton-Hermsen said the library also plans to use the supplies for additional cooking classes for adults and teens in the future.
The program is financially supported by the Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate grant program, Dyersville Area Community Foundation, Jeanne M. Coppola Endowment for Education and Friends of the James Kennedy Public Library, as well as library fundraisers such as an annual cookie walk and soup supper. Benton-Hermsen said local businesses also donated funds and supplies to support the classes.
“I believe very strongly that kids should know how to cook and how to take care of themselves, and to see the response from the community, it is obviously something they also felt was needed because it has been overwhelmingly positive,” Benton-Hermsen said.
The menu for Thursday’s class called for not only baked spinach balls but also homemade hummus and pita chips.
Before the students began preparing their dishes, Benton-Hermsen read through the recipe with them and demonstrated how to chop onions and smash cloves of garlic.
“Remember, put the point of your blade on your cutting board and use the weight of the knife to press down,” she said, showing the proper way to safely use a chef’s knife. “Keep your fingers tucked in.”
At another table, Elyse Konrardy used a fork to mix her ingredients together.
“I thought it wasn’t going to taste good at first, but now, it smells really good,” she said.
Elyse, 11, had two main reasons for joining the cooking class.
“It sounded fun, and I only knew how to cook mac and cheese,” she said.
Her partner, Libby Burkle, 12, said the class had been informative.
“I’m learning how to measure things and adjust if you’re making a smaller portion,” she said.
Once the students combined their ingredients, they used their hands to roll the mixture into small balls, which they placed in neat rows on pans lined with parchment paper.
Rory put the finishing touches on her group’s balls before placing them in a toaster oven, while Kiley and Brooklyn joined the rest of the students in washing and drying their dishes.
Rory said she likes cooking and baking with her mother, especially cookies. The recipes she had learned so far at the Kids Can Cook class had been a hit.
“I really liked the fruit salsa and the cinnamon chips we made last week,” she said. “I like making something you can eat that turns out delicious ... usually.”
