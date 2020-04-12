Just more than two months ago, Bernie Sanders had a strong finish in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, winning the state’s popular vote.
But on Wednesday, the independent senator from Vermont, a self-described democratic socialist and two-time grassroots primary rock star, announced he was suspending his presidential campaign.
“Obviously, it’s unfortunate,” said Loras College student Addison Aronsen, who volunteered as an organizer for Sanders’ campaign in Dubuque. “It’s rough when you have a lot of confidence that your candidate is going to be the nominee. But it was the strongest grassroots movement in American history.”
Aronsen is part of a demographic Loras political science teacher Chris Budzisz said will be crucial for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, if he wants to dethrone President Donald Trump in November.
“Some of the younger voters, very strongly Bernie supporters, suffer from feeling disconnected, apathy,” Budzisz said. “’If Sanders didn’t win, he’s the one who energized me, I’m not energized by Biden.’ And younger voters are already less likely to participate in elections. Sanders’ coalition is built on categories of voters who aren’t the traditional way to win.”
The post-Sanders election of 2016 also saw some Sanders supporters vote for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
“From the farther left, there is a small group — and it is a small group — who think Trump is a necessary step in rebuilding politics,” Budzisz said. “It’s not that they like Trump. It’s that they think that (through) his approach to issues — trade imbalances, health care — Trump will push things so far that someone from the left will be more palatable.”
But, he believes that group is growing even smaller.
“I think you’re going to see fewer Sanders voters go for Trump this time than you might have in 2016,” Budzisz said.
He said one reason for that is that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown into sharper relief aspects of the U.S. health care system that Sanders has criticized for decades.
But that doesn’t mean Sanders supporters will vote for Biden. They could go for a third party. Aronsen, for instance, likes — but has not decided on — the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins.
One socialist party, the new Bread and Roses Party, has opted to keep its candidate, Jerome Segal, off the ballot in swing states — including Iowa and Wisconsin, so as to not steal votes from Biden in a battleground.
According to Budzisz, challenges for Biden in Iowa will be real.
“Biden’s strength among older voters is going to have to be something he maintains if he’s going to win a place like Iowa,” he said. “Biden’s challenge is to keep enough of those Sanders voter engaged — whether through policy or through other members of the Democratic Party who are farther left. But the victory in November will also have to be geared toward being able to pick up swing voters.”
Aronsen said he “can’t make a definitive decision” at this time on whether he will support Biden.
“But I think overwhelmingly most Bernie supporters will go to (Biden) anyway,” he said. “He needs to expand his agenda to meet the need of working people, though.”
Area lawmakers see constituent generosity
In their dozens of daily phone calls and hundreds of emails from constituents, area state lawmakers have said they continue to hear stories of people going out of their way to help during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Iowans are known to step up and lend a helping hand,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “You see that all over. Iowans unite. There are a lot of heartwarming stories out there.”
Folks in all areas are doing what they can to help address the shortage of personal protective equipment.
“A lot of people are stepping up and helping make masks, sewing and doing that,” said Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello. “My mother is making some. I know other people are making them and donating them to the hospitals.”
The generosity is not just west of the Mississippi. Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, lauded the spirit of Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., of Galena — which is producing hand sanitizer and distributing it for free — and other small businesses in his district for lending their support.
“The people who appear to be stepping up are also the ones who are directly impacted,” he said. “Not only is their business shut down, but that they have the strength to take that financial blow and still do more, that is so heartening.”
Other generosity might not be quite as visible.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she was in her garden, “getting some exercise,” when she got some good news.
“A woman who lives in the neighborhood had on a Culver’s hat and shirt,” Jochum said. “She said they were delivering orders to the car and, ‘If there’s one thing that’s good, it’s that people are being generous with their tips. They appreciate us.’ They were being tipped $10 and $20 at a time.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said it might also be enough just to socialize as much as one can while social distancing.
“It speaks to human resiliency and the nature of Iowans that a lot of people are getting to know their neighbors to a different degree,” she said. “Because now that the sun is out, people are out on their porches, shouting to their neighbors, checking on them and learning more about them.”
McKean makes the music
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, has — like many lawmakers — been posting daily social media updates during the pandemic shutdown.
On April 6, seated at a gleaming, black piano, the longtime elected official opted to share a few gospel songs.
“After all, it’s Holy Week, and these are a few I thought you would enjoy,” he said.
McKean kicked off his Facebook set with a bluesy rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Endorsements
Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.