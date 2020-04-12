The past few weeks have been hectic for tri-state lawmakers as their respective state legislatures work to find new roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each state is in a different situation.
Iowa lawmakers would normally be in their home stretch, wrapping up as early as last week.
But the bipartisan, bicameral Legislative Council met Thursday to officially vote to extend the session’s hiatus until at least April 30.
“We will reevaluate as that date approaches,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who sits on that council. “Obviously, the projected peak is April 26. So we do not know at this point how long it will take for it to be safe and prudent for people to gather again.”
The Wisconsin State Assembly announced Friday that it would be assembling virtually for an emergency session on Tuesday, April 14.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, wrote in his regular newsletter that senators had been working diligently on what he hoped was just the first state pandemic aid bill.
“First and foremost, the federal CARES Act provides significant financial resources to help our state respond,” he wrote. “However, there are a couple of statutory changes that are necessary for Wisconsin to receive the maximum financial benefits we are eligible for in the CARES Act. We are working hard to analyze the federal package and make the necessary changes to do this.”
In Illinois, though, lawmakers are prohibited from assembling, however much they might want to.
“I’ve been pretty vocal about the interest in getting back together,” said Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport. “Unfortunately, our Illinois Constitution doesn’t allow for us to get together and vote remotely. We can’t make changes in the legislature.”
IOWA POLICY BILLS
Whenever Iowa’s legislature does reconvene, there remains some question as to whether the body will simply crank out a budget and go home or if there is hope for the bills which still were active when lawmakers left Des Moines in mid-March.
“I think there will be some bills that will be agreed to that need to be done,” said Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, also a member of the legislative council. “While we didn’t quite get to the second funnel, we’ve basically narrowed down what we will do. But that depends on when we go back.”
Jochum said there was some discussion in the digital council meeting Thursday about the plan for when the body assembles again. She said the consensus was that if the session is suspended too long, there would not be time to spend on other bills.
Some Iowa lawmakers, though, are working now on those bills, just in case.
“Our caucus still meets,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “We’re still working on bills, even across the aisle. There’s a lot of good policy on the table. I am raising my voice in favor of addressing those (bills).”
There will be a budget to build. To that note, Jochum is busy trying to ensure that process is open.
“If the public health experts are saying it is not a good idea to gather, maybe we do it digitally,” she said. “It is critically important that whatever process we use will be open and transparent. It is even more important that the public has the opportunity to weigh in. This pandemic has shown a bright light on the fault lines in our social and economic safety net in this state.”
CONSTITUENT CONCERNS
A main role of these lawmakers as they work from their homes has been fielding constituents’ worries.
Access to unemployment services is a universal request.
“A lot of calls stem from unemployment, which is not surprising,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “A number of self-employed individuals — cosmetologists, massage therapists — have found themselves unemployed, but are facing this new process.”
Chesney said the clamor for unemployment insurance has proven crippling in Illinois.
“People have been inundated with phone calls on the state level,” he said. “There’s virtually no success getting someone live on the phone. The site continues to crash. Members of both sides of the aisle have urged, even demanded, the governor fix this. Our proposal would be to find a private vendor to handle some of the overflow calls.”
Hein said he still is approached by people in the agriculture field trying to file the nuts-and-bolts paperwork they need to do their jobs, which have been deemed crucial.
Even other elected officials are constituents. Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has been a regular contributor to virtual meetings of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, answering questions posed by the supervisors or county Board of Health members live via the service’s chat function.
“I am trying to be a bridge to share information, interpret what is happening at the state level and get questions answered from various state departments,” he said. “For example, right now I am looking into the status of farmers markets, which are scheduled to open up as we get into May.”
The biggest job for lawmakers, though, has been keeping their lines open.
“Sometimes there are no answers,” Hein said. “Sometimes listening is the best way you can help.”
Calls to Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, as well as Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, were not returned.
Attempts to reach Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, were unsuccessful.