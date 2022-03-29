When Liam Mellody’s Dubuque home caught on fire last week, the 6-year-old was scared but knew what he needed to do.
“I had to save my mom,” said the soft- spoken first-grader at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque.
During a school assembly on Monday, Liam was named an honorary firefighter by Dubuque Fire Department officials for his role in alerting emergency personnel to the blaze at his family’s mobile home at 2760 Monastery Drive.
“Because of Liam’s quick actions, his bravery and his courage, the fire got put out quickly, which saved his mom and his brother from further harm,” said Fire Department Capt. Nick Esch, who responded to the fire and also is Liam’s mentor through a Dubuque Community Schools student mentoring program.
Liam’s mother, Kayla Mellody, said she woke up to the fire just before noon on March 21.
She gathered Liam and his 2-year-old brother, Ryker, and took them out the mobile home’s side door. Their older brother, 10-year-old Jace, was in school at the time, but Liam stayed home that day because he was not feeling well.
The 6-year-old quickly ran across the street to the home of family friend Betty Schuster to tell her about the fire, and Schuster alerted authorities. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames within 10 minutes.
Nick Esch responded to the blaze but did not know it was Liam’s home until his wife, Lucy Esch — who also happens to be Liam’s teacher at Table Mound — put the pieces together and told him.
School officials worked with the fire department to hold Monday’s surprise ceremony.
“As soon as we realized that Liam was directly involved, we wanted to do something to recognize that act of heroism,” Table Mound Principal Matthew Hull said.
As Table Mound first-graders filed into the school gym, Liam glanced curiously at the chairs where his mother, grandparents and brothers sat with Schuster.
He and his classmates listened as Lucy Esch read the book “A Hero Like You,” which described heroes such as police officers, doctors, scientists, parents and kids.
“We have a bunch of heroes in the room with us today, … even one of our first-graders,” she said.
Nick Esch then gave Liam a certificate naming him an honorary firefighter and led him out to the school’s parking lot, where the two took a ride in the basket of a ladder fire truck. The students cheered as Liam waved from high above their heads.
As Liam’s mentor, Nick meets with Liam once or twice a week to play, talk or complete projects such as a shelf the pair constructed for Lucy’s classroom.
“It’s a team-building relationship, helping build that self-confidence,” Nick said. “He’s a very capable and smart first-grader.”
Kayla said she was grateful to district and fire department officials for honoring her son.
“I’m very blessed that he’s at a school where they could make an example for the other students, because sometimes kids don’t know how to respond,” she said. “I’m happy that (Liam) was quick and helped me out.”