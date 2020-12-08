The Board of Directors of the charitable nonprofit Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin has elected new officers for 2021-2022.
Mark LaBarbera, of Hazel Green, will serve as the new Chairman, effective Jan. 1. He served as treasurer before moving to vice chair.
The board also approved a new slate of officers, with treasurer Tom Dott, of Madison, moving to vice chair; finance committee chair David Adams, of Franklin, moving to treasurer and continuing to run the finance committee; and Rebecca Haefner, of Wauwatosa, continuing as board secretary.
Located in Madison, the foundation is a nonprofit formed in 1986 as declining budgets compromised programs of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources. With the support of its donors and members, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin has boosted private sector investment and involvement for Wisconsin’s lands, waters and wildlife.
For more information, visit wisconservation.org.