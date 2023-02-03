A Thursday discussion with an advocate on a cross-country trek served as a forum for Dubuque-area service providers to discuss how to better serve area homeless residents.
Diane Nilan, founder and president of Hear Us Foundation, has traveled across the U.S. in a camper van for the past 18 years, chronicling the lives of homeless Americans and advocating on their behalf.
She stopped at United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States in Dubuque on Thursday for lunch with local homeless residents and then for a discussion with representatives from agencies who serve them, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Hillcrest Family Services and Almost Home.
The discussion highlighted growing pressures on homeless service providers, particularly in light of growing mental health and substance use issues since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers said they wanted to get ahead of these issues but were struggling to do so in light of the breadth of the issue.
“It’s no longer prevention. It’s intervention,” said Jim Munson, homeless outreach coordinator at Hillcrest. “It’s like a mass trauma unit. We just try to stop the bleeding.”
Addressing that trauma — a word used by Nilan that providers returned to throughout the afternoon — extended to providers themselves.
Nilan, who ran homeless shelters in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., for a total of 16 years, said the stress of handling an increase in mental health and substance use issues among homeless residents also is affecting the people who care for them, a trend seen across the country.
“If you’re feeling worn out, almost burned out, it’s not because you can’t hack it,” Nilan said.
Providers said that while the supply of emergency shelter currently is sufficient, if largely booked up, local agencies have struggled to place homeless residents in long-term housing and provide them with the services to keep them housed.
LaMetra Murdock, who coordinates the City of Dubuque’s Family Self-Sufficiency program, related how she had spent time building relationships and trust with chronically homeless Chicago residents and taught them basic necessities to keep them in long-term housing.
“Dubuque needs some of that,” she said. “What kind of support are they going to have to remain housed?”
Participants also offered up solutions for what they see as a lack of affordable and quality housing options.
Ed Raber, Dubuque County project manager, pointed to a lack of nonprofits owning rental properties, which could control rents and serve as a floor for housing quality. Nicole Fens, crisis services director for Friends of the Family, said more stringent enforcement of city housing codes was needed.
Nilan, for her part, was impressed by the discussion.
“Everyone seemed to go, ‘Yeah, we have a problem in Dubuque that we could be solving,” she said afterward. “‘We’re overwhelmed and stressed and everything, but things aren’t going to get better until we do something.’”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
