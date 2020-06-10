COVID-19 on Tuesday drew the curtain on one more local county fair, and decisions about several others are imminent.
The 2020 Clayton County Fair will not be held due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Clayton County Agricultural Society announced. The group framed the move as a postponement of the fair from this August to next August.
“The decision was based on the safety and health of our community with the information provided to us (Tuesday),” stated a press release.
Four county fairs in the Telegraph Herald coverage area now have been canceled for 2020. Clayton County joins Crawford County and Grant County, Wis. and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Organizers for the Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson County, Iowa, fairs said Tuesday that they will decide within the next week whether their events can proceed as scheduled.
“Our meeting is tonight, and our decision will be made from there,” said Dubuque County Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz on Tuesday. “My goal is (to announce the decision) Friday because, no matter which way it is voted, there are certain people I have to notify in advance.”
Delaware County Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer likewise said a decision on her event is coming soon.
“We’re waiting on a new proclamation from the governor regarding mass gatherings,” she said. “As long as … we get a favorable proclamation, we will make the decision in the next week or so.”
The cancellation of the fairs, however, doesn’t necessarily close the barn door on young 4-H and FFA participants.
Although 4-H officials in each county work closely with the fair board, the two entities decide independently whether their events will proceed as scheduled for 2020, said Paul Mariman, regional extension educational director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County.
“Extension is in charge of the 4-H piece, (and) the fair is in charge of the fair,” he said. “It’s really trying to predict a moving target. … All of it is in a state of flux.”
Clayton County Extension officials announced Tuesday that they plan to hold a 4-H and FFA Achievement Show for youth to showcase their work in front of a “limited audience.” Plans include a “Show and Go” livestock exhibition and contact-free static exhibit judging.
Similar plans are in place for the Great Jones County Fair, which will not offer its grandstand events but plans to hold modified 4-H and FFA showings.
At those events, spectators will be restricted; only one species of livestock will be judged per day; and no animals will remain on the fairgrounds overnight to allow for daily sanitizing, said fair General Manager John Harms.
He said many fairs across the Midwest have made similar decisions to cancel their entertainment but to still “attend to the youth.”
Unlike the carnival side of the fair, the 4-H and FFA events don’t require big crowds, he said.
“There isn’t any relationship between the grandstand entertainment and what goes on in the barns or the display areas,” Harms said. “As I’ve talked to other fair officials (about canceling), there’s always, in the same sentence, ‘But can we still have our 4-H and FFA programs happen?’ And they can. They really can and still be able to stay within guidelines.”