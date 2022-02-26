Bills currently being considered in the Iowa Legislature seek to regulate third-party food delivery services that rose to local prominence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bills in the House of Representatives and Senate would require those delivery services to enter into formal agreements with restaurants before offering their menus to the services’ customers. It also would remove liability from the restaurant and place it on the delivery service should something go wrong with an order.
Drivers, who usually are independent contractors, also would have some increased responsibilities and prohibitions.
Delivery services such as EatStreet, DoorDash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats arrived in the area slowly over about the past five years. But they grew in popularity in the early days of the pandemic when restaurants were not allowed to offer in-person dining.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, recently advanced the House’s version of the bill out of her chamber’s Commerce Committee, which she chairs.
“This is whole new industry,” she said. “And the restaurants have been left away from the table on it.”
Lundgren also co-owns Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta. A combination of her business and her legislative work inspired her desire to require delivery services to partner with restaurants.
Discussions about possibly regulating delivery services began during the 2021 session, Lundgren said. At that time, she was told by a lobbyist for Uber Eats that the service was a good actor in the industry and did not take part in practices such as posting a restaurant’s menu without consent.
“On Jan. 7 or 8, I got a call from my daughter saying that our menu had been put on Uber Eats without our permission,” Lundgren said. “That offered me, just through my personal experience, a whole new view of what was going on with this industry.”
The bills would prohibit a service from using a restaurant’s menu, likeness, trademark or name until an agreement had been formalized with the restaurant.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, is sponsoring the bill in the Senate. She said those regulations should help restaurants and customers.
“We were seeing outdated menus, outdated prices,” she said. “Obviously, that reflects back on the restaurant, but the third-party companies were responsible for that mechanism.”
Neither Uber Eats nor EatStreet responded to requests for comment for this story.
The bills also would implement requirements on the transportation of food by drivers for third-party delivery services. Drivers would be required to have clean interior floors and sides in the area of the vehicle used to carry to-go food. Food would need to be maintained at a holding temperature. Bags or containers holding the food would need to arrive still sealed by the restaurant. No passengers — including children or animals — could be in the vehicle at the same time as food. Drivers could not smoke while delivering food.
“Customer service and health standards is something we need to wrap up,” Koelker said.
The bills also would shift the liability to the delivery service, not the restaurant or driver, should any harm come as a result of the delivery. That has been a sticking point with the lobbyists representing delivery services, Lundgren said.
“With a lot of those organizations, (drivers) are contract labor,” she said. “They aren’t (the companies’) own employees. So (the delivery services) don’t want to be held liable for (drivers) delivering (alcohol) to a minor or delivering food an hour late that’s been sitting in a vehicle. But that’s where we as restaurant owners need the protection.”
Asked about the issue by the Telegraph Herald, two local delivery drivers declined to comment for this story Friday.
The only groups registered as opposed to this bill are lobbyists for Uber Technologies.
Robert Shaw, manager of Dubuque Mining Co., said the restaurant has used third-party delivery services with mixed results.
“Usually, it works fine,” he said. “But we have had drivers not come for a long time, so the food is cold. And as far as when it leaves here, I have no idea what will happen to it.”
Keith Gutierrez, owner of 7 Hills Brewing Co., said he has had no real problems with delivery services but approves of the bill.
“We also haven’t done much alcohol delivery yet, but I know some of the apps are picking that up,” he said. “I would support liability being more on the distributor than the manufacturer, the way I see it, because it’s out of our control once it gets out the door.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she needed to look into the bill more but that regulating a new industry is important.
“I do think that this industry, because of the recent changes and developments, does need us to look at appropriate regulations for safeguarding both restaurants and workers,” she said.