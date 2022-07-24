Tony Steffen encourages area residents to attend the Dubuque County Fair for several reasons, but the vast array of edible delicacies available for purchase might top the list.
“Come out just to experience the sounds and the smells, grab a lemonade, a funnel cake, cotton candy or anything that’s been deep fried and put on a stick,” said Steffen, president of the fair’s Board of Directors.
The 69th annual fair, which runs from Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31, will offer not just fried foods, but also carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows and other offerings.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “Back in Time,” the fair on Tuesday evening will hold a Woodstock revival costume contest, as the Woodstock music festival took place in 1969.
Other contests during the week include a beard show and 1960s-style hair contest and a “chicken chucking” contest, which fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said was a “huge hit” last year. Participants compete to see who can hurl a rubber chicken the farthest.
A last-minute addition to the schedule is “Pack a Port-a-Potty,” to be held on Sunday. Teams will compete to see how many people can fit into a clean, unused portable toilet in 60 seconds.
Another new event for the Dubuque fair is mutton busting, to which both Kotz and Steffen are looking forward.
“It’s just fun to watch the kids get on a sheep and hang on and ride for as long as they can,” Steffen said.
Kotz said the fair’s ground acts, which include magic shows, a science show and game shows such as “Farmily” Feud and Survivor, will provide family-friendly entertainment.
“I want to make people laugh,” he said. “I want them to make memories. I want them to have good times with family and friends, and these acts will do that.”
This year’s grandstand concerts will kick off with a free performance from Twitty and Lynn on Tuesday. Thursday will see country-rap duo The Lacs and country singer Chase Matthew take the stage, while the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, of NSYNC, will be featured on Friday.
Racing will be held on Wednesday and Sunday nights, and East Central Iowa Pullers Association will put on a truck and tractor pull on Saturday.
“Just listening to the trucks and tractors pulling down the track and throwing up that big black smoke is always cool,” Steffen said.
Young participants in 4-H and FFA programs also will display their animals and other projects during the fair.
“Those kids work very hard all summer long on their animals to try to win that championship and see how well they can do against their peers,” Steffen said.
Livestock shows begin Tuesday, but indoor static projects, which cover topics such as photography, mechanics and woodworking, were judged last week. All 4-H exhibits will be on display in the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds throughout the fair week.
Last year’s fair drew 50,103 attendees. That represented a considerable jump from 11,271 people in 2020, when the fair was shortened to four days and saw many of its staple activities canceled or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kotz said he anticipates “very strong crowds,” especially on Tuesday when admission is free.
“I’m guessing we’ll get 8,000 people here that day,” he said. “I think with adding all these different things we’re doing throughout the week to involve kids and families, we’re keeping it to the real basics of what fairs are all about.”
