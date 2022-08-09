A work session on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors’ ongoing search for a new county human resources director turned into an argument about standards and process at a meeting Monday.

Board members have sought a director since former director Dawn Sherman resigned from the position unexpectedly in June. Supervisors then contracted local corporate recruiter and HR consultant Gary McAndrew to help with day-to-day HR needs in the interim.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.