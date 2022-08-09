A work session on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors’ ongoing search for a new county human resources director turned into an argument about standards and process at a meeting Monday.
Board members have sought a director since former director Dawn Sherman resigned from the position unexpectedly in June. Supervisors then contracted local corporate recruiter and HR consultant Gary McAndrew to help with day-to-day HR needs in the interim.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham believe Dubuque County has the talent pool locally to fill the HR director position, and a team of county officials including Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto have searched for local candidates.
That search attracted 10 applicants, but none with the experience needed for the job, according to Dragotto.
“We did have to go out-of-county to find our previous human resources director (Sherman), who was — I think by all accounts of the group — the standard that we have set,” he said. “While there were individuals on this list who had plusses ... we would have to combine two or three of them to get the county to where we need to be at this juncture.”
Dragotto said that the applicants lacked the experience working with government and with labor unions that the search team deemed necessary, recommending the county hire a consultant for a wider search.
“The price for admission for improvement — say between $20,000 and $30,000 — would be spent in the first six months in legal fees if the HR director we hire does not have that high-level, extensive experience,” he said.
Pothoff and Wickham disagreed and requested that about four of the applicants, whom they thought had potential, be brought in for interviews.
“When you have four applications who have experience from 10 years to 22 years, I think it’s only fair that you give them the opportunity to interview before we go spend $20,000 to $50,000 searching for somebody who might not have any better qualifications than we have right here,” Pothoff said.
Wickham added that after an interview, if the Board of Supervisors found the applicants wanting, he would consider a wider search.
Supervisor Ann McDonough agreed with Dragotto and McAndrew, that the county should expand its search, due to local applicants’ lack of specific experience, especially after hearing that applicants had reached out to Pothoff in private, as one had her.
“I think it is a courtesy to people who applied — if they are not meeting our high priorities — that we not just interview them as a courtesy,” McDonough said. “We have to all have the same information and have one goal — which is the county goal, not prior relationships or current relationships. That team has told us to go a different direction.”
McDonough returned to her position from various angles during the discussion, which Wickham criticized.
“Smart people can disagree every now and then,” he said. “What I really don’t like is when you have two elected officials, the consensus of the board — and I’ve seen this play out so many times — and we just keep going down; ‘Oh, I’m going to wear one of these guys down.’”
McDonough said she was not trying to persuade fellow supervisors, but providing various perspectives, including a hired expert like McAndrew’s.
The search team will get lists of which candidates supervisors want to interview, then schedule those in coming weeks.
