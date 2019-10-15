Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently provided $20,000 to local nonprofit organizations.
The foundation awarded the funding to 10 applicants: Beckman Catholic High School, James Kennedy Public Library, City of Worthington, Dyersville Fire Department, Dyersville Health Foundation, Dyersville Industries, Farley Fire Department, Hills & Dales, Seton Catholic School and St. Francis Xavier School.
The money will be used for various area projects. For example, Beckman will use the money for new doorways into the competition gymnasium, and Worthington will put up new restrooms at the city’s baseball diamond. The Farley Fire Department will replace the nozzles on its hoses.
The recipients of these grants are eligible for the 25% Endow Iowa tax credit.
Eligible applicants come from the communities of Dyersville, Earlville, Farley, New Vienna, Luxemburg, Worthington and Petersburg.