For the seventh year in a row, Crawford North, a division of Crawford Co., honored nonprofits dedicated to service and making a positive impact in the region through its Crawford Cares program.
The 2020 winner is St. Mark Youth Enrichment, according to a press release. Runners-up are Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue and Dubuque Youth Hockey Association.
Fifteen area nonprofit organizations were nominated. Finalists were chosen from those nominations.
St. Mark received a $1,500 donation. The two runners-up each received a donation in the amount of $500.