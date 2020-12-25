MANCHESTER, Iowa — The mother and stepfather of an Earlville woman killed by her husband in 2018 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him.
Randy and Peggy Munson ask to be “reasonably” compensated for their damages as a result of the murder of their daughter Amy L. Mullis by Todd M. Mullis, according to the suit filed in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.
The lawsuit also asks for compensation for Amy Mullis’ estate and the children of her and Todd Mullis.
The lawsuit contends Todd Mullis “breached his duty of care to (the) plaintiffs by stabbing Amy Lynn Mullis to death on November 10, 2018,” and that Todd Mullis’ actions “are the direct and proximate cause of the damages sustained by (the) plaintiffs.”
Todd Mullis, now 44, was convicted by a jury in September 2019 of killing Amy, 39, at the couple’s farm the previous year.
Authorities said Todd Mullis used a corn rake to fatally stab his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital conflict, then attempted to frame her death as a farm accident. The trial was moved to Dubuque due to pretrial publicity.
Mullis proclaimed his innocence before he was given a mandatory life sentence for the conviction of first-degree murder in September of this year.
The lawsuit lists damages that include “the additional amounts Amy Lynn Mullis would reasonably have been expected to have accumulated as a result of her own effort had she lived out the term of her natural life,” as well as funeral expenses, loss of income, pre- and post-death pain and suffering and emotional distress and anguish.
The lawsuit also asks for “costs of counseling and mental health treatment associated with the homicide” of Amy Mullis for her parents and the three children.
“The conduct of (Todd Mullis) was willful and wanton, and in total disregard for the plaintiffs,” according to the lawsuit.
Neither the plaintiffs’ attorney, Laura R. Luetje, of Lamberti, Gocke & Luetje, of Ankeny, Iowa, nor Todd Mullis’ attorney, Robert J. Larson, of McCarthy & Hamrock, West Des Moines, Iowa, responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
The Todd Mullis murder trial attracted national attention. Court TV showed the trial live, while stories of the proceedings were shared by outlets such as The New York Times and Washington Post.
Less than one week after being convicted of murder, Todd Mullis filed a notice of intent to appeal the case to the Iowa Supreme Court. Proceedings related to that appeal are ongoing.