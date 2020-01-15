SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards and 12:15-4 ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 open euchre.
Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille Elementary School, 1198 Rush St. Hosting visit days for pre-K students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarteners.
Thursday
Early Childhood Open House, 4:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Schools, 2005 Kane St. Each location will host an open house. Learn more about the preschool and free pre-K programming at holyfamilydbq.org/early-
childhood.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three creation stations.
Kids in Nature: Snow Fun, 9 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Participants will play and look for signs of animals in the winter wonderland of the preserve. Details: 563-556-6745.
Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection Elementary School, 4320 Asbury Road. Hosting visit days for pre-K students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarteners.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Includes a story and early literacy activities. For those ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Copies of the book will be available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches upon request. January title: “Homegoing.”
LEARNING
Today
Device Demos with Best Buy, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. There will be e-readers and devices for participants to try out; feel free to bring portable devices and questions.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Jones Jr. High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3100 Dodge St.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Soup Supper Fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave., Dyersville, Iowa. Join for homemade soup, crackers, bread, brownies and beverages. Soups will include chicken noodle, chili and potato. The cost is $6 per person with refills for $2 each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main Street, Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.