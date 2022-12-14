Dr. Marco Rouman (left), chief dental officer at Crescent Community Health Center, and Diana Gau, dental clinic manager, stand at the center's dental clinic in Dubuque on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Crescent plans to expand its dental offerings with the help of grant funding.
Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque plans to expand its oral health services to include oral surgery and pediatric care with the help of up to $1.35 million in grant funding.
Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will provide $850,000 up front to Crescent as well as an additional $500,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant to help pay for a renovation to the health center’s existing space on Elm Street, the foundation announced Wednesday in a news release.
Additions to the dental clinic will include dedicated suites for oral surgery and pediatric care as well as a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art dental lab that will fabricate crowns, dentures and bridges in-house, chief dental officer Dr. Marco Rouman said. That means patients without insurance or on Medicaid will be able to receive treatment previously only offered locally by private practices.
“Offering these services under one roof and to Medicaid patients, that will be helpful to a lot of patients that would not otherwise have access,” Rouman said.
The project is expected to cost $2 million to $2.5 million in total. With the new facilities, the dental clinic will be capable of conducting more complex oral surgeries that place patients under IV sedation, including hard tissue and bone surgery, corrective surgery for dentures and biopsies.
It also will add space for a new full-time dentist specializing in pediatric patients, allowing the clinic to treat a greater number of young patients with a wider range of conditions.
The dental lab will drastically cut down wait times for dentures and other oral prosthetics. Working with a local commercial lab, fulfilling a patient’s need for a denture can take 10 weeks. With the lab, the clinic will be able to fabricate that denture in-house using scans made the same day.
“We can make a denture in one day, pretty much,” Rouman said. “In less than one hour, we can make a crown (which usually takes two weeks).”
Along with the pediatric dentist, new full-time hires will include a technician to operate the dental lab, an oral surgeon and another dentist.
Staffing will be augmented further by the addition of two training programs that will pull postdoctoral fellows from New York University’s Langone Health medical center and dental hygiene students from Northeast Iowa Community College.
Two NYU residents will serve one year-terms, while a minimum of 12 NICC students will participate in two years of clinical training once both programs begin.
“This is solving a challenge we’re having with workforce, not just in our center but in centers nationwide,” Rouman said.
The dental clinic will add 22 chairs to the 15 it currently has and will expand into fourth-floor space currently occupied by administrative offices. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Rouman said dental care services will remain uninterrupted during that time.
Demand for Crescent’s dental clinic services remains high. After the health center last expanded dental services to offer tooth replacement solutions, it conducted more than 1,600 restorative treatments in 2021 — nearly sixfold the 275 the clinic had expected to complete, the news release states.
Rouman said the dental clinic has seen more than 14,000 patient visits in 2022.
“We’re just really excited,” said dental clinic manager Diana Gau. “I’ve been here since the beginning, and it’s just really exciting to see all the changes since 2006 (when Crescent Community Health Center opened) and where the future is taking us.”
Suzanne Heckenlaible, executive director of Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, said the foundation’s board was impressed with Crescent’s vision as a federally-qualified health center, particularly its “forward-thinking” decision to add an on-site dental lab.
To her knowledge, Crescent would be the first federally-qualified health center in Iowa with an on-site dental lab.
“They’re expanding that footprint on the floor, which is critical, because it’s a one-stop shop for services,” Heckenlaible said.
Heckenlaible said Delta Dental was confident Crescent would be able to match all $500,000 of the second half of the grant, citing the high community support for the health center.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
