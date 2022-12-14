Crescent Community Health Center
Dr. Marco Rouman (left), chief dental officer at Crescent Community Health Center, and Diana Gau, dental clinic manager, stand at the center's dental clinic in Dubuque on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Crescent plans to expand its dental offerings with the help of grant funding. 

Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque plans to expand its oral health services to include oral surgery and pediatric care with the help of up to $1.35 million in grant funding.

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will provide $850,000 up front to Crescent as well as an additional $500,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant to help pay for a renovation to the health center’s existing space on Elm Street, the foundation announced Wednesday in a news release.

