A recent market analysis of Dubuque’s Washington Neighborhood showed positive and negative sides to growth in the area.
City Planning Services Director Laura Carstens told the Dubuque City Council this week that this analysis is an update to the Neighborhood Strategic Plan for the Washington Neighborhood. It also was a chance to see how investments in the Washington Neighborhood have panned out.
The area has been the focus of several high-profile projects in recent years. Of those, the Bee Branch Creek Watershed Flood Mitigation Project is the crown jewel, but it is not alone.
The city’s CHANGE program and Dubuque’s True North have attempted to implement housing improvements. Nonprofits such as the Dubuque Dream Center and Fountain of Youth have opened up personal development programming for both children and adults.
According to Scott Goldstein, of Teska Associates, those efforts are beginning to pay off.
From 2000 to 2010, population had dropped by 5% in the Washington Neighborhood. which stretches from 11th to 22nd streets between Bluff and Elm streets. Population had dropped by 17% in what Teska called the Washington trade area, which includes the Millwork District.
Since the beginning of these reinvestment efforts, population was up by 17% in the neighborhood, rising to 2,122, Goldstein said.
“Since 2010, we have seen a stabilization,” he said.
While it is good for folks to be returning, Council Member Brett Shaw said he was concerned what that population density might mean.
“How do you have a scenario where you have a unit growth spread over that area, but a population growth that is so focused in the neighborhood?” he asked. “We have potentially created a larger poverty cluster in the neighborhood area.”
Goldstein said his team will be looking deeper into that issue, especially following the 2020 U.S. census.
The analysis also showed an increase in housing units in the neighborhood since 2010, growing from 971 to 1,086.
The presentation showed a need for increased quality and affordable housing and access to general goods in the whole area.