Dubuque-area students and a volunteer have garnered national and international attention in recent weeks thanks to an innovative effort to curb pollution and help the homeless at the same time.
A Facebook post by the Dubuque Rescue Mission about Guttenberg, Iowa, resident Cindy Middleton’s crocheting sleeping mats for the homeless out of plastic bags went somewhat viral last month.
The post has been viewed more than 300,000 times, shared by more than 2,000 people and generated more than 82,000 comments and replies from people as far away as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
“It just floored me,” Middleton said. “I was totally shocked there would be that many people that would read it, let alone respond to it. Hopefully, it means it motivates other people.”
For nine years, Middleton, a retired Boeing security employee, has been collecting, folding, cutting and stringing together plastic shopping bags to create “plarn,” or plastic yarn. She crochets those strands into mats she recently donated to the Dubuque Rescue Mission to be distributed to homeless people.
Middleton got the idea from watching a woman in Arizona work with “plarn” and watching instructional YouTube videos.
Middleton said each mat takes 300 to 350 plastic bags to make and a week to two weeks to crochet.
She said she chose to donate the mats to the Rescue Mission in the hopes of helping fellow veterans who find themselves homeless and either struggle to follow the rules or chose not to stay at a homeless shelter.
Amy Gerhard, resident and social media manager at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, was so impressed with Middleton’s creation and generosity, she posted a plea to Facebook requesting plastic bags to help Middleton make more.
“It really blew up,” Gerhard said. “We received requests from (people in) several states and these countries to Skype a tutorial by Middleton so they can learn to recycle and reuse their plastic bags in their communities and help the homeless.”
Four University of Wisconsin-Platteville students also recently presented their “plarn” service project at the National Society of Leadership and Success. The students used 500 to 700 shopping bags to create strands of plastic donated to groups that crochet them into mats distributed to the homeless in the Milwaukee area, according to a press release.
UW-P chapter president Mikayla Ney said in the release that by introducing their project at the conference, students hope the project will gain notoriety to take off nationwide.