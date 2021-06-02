A Dubuque woman is accused of exposing her 4-year-old daughter to methamphetamine and cocaine.
Jade E. Ernzen, 28, of 1049 W. Locust St., was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that authorities began an investigation of Ernzen in December 2020 after receiving information from a family member.
During an interview with authorities in January, Ernzen allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and snorting cocaine in the presence of her daughter, adding that she used the drugs approximately three times per week from September through December 2020.