GALENA, Ill. — After a nearly yearlong effort, Jo Daviess County veterans and other community members gathered in Galena on Saturday for the unveiling and dedication of a bust honoring a local war hero.

Around 200 people attended the dedication in Grant Park to honor Galena-area native Sgt. Henry Taylor, who received the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Civil War. The crowd included dozens of Boy Scouts, as well as several Civil War reenactors and area veterans.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.