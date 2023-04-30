An American Legion color guard stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem during a dedication for a bust of civil war hero Sgt. Henry H. Taylor at Grant Park in Galena, Ill., on Saturday.
GALENA, Ill. — After a nearly yearlong effort, Jo Daviess County veterans and other community members gathered in Galena on Saturday for the unveiling and dedication of a bust honoring a local war hero.
Around 200 people attended the dedication in Grant Park to honor Galena-area native Sgt. Henry Taylor, who received the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Civil War. The crowd included dozens of Boy Scouts, as well as several Civil War reenactors and area veterans.
“We’re all here to celebrate Sgt. Henry Taylor, who was a Galenian and a true hero,” said Jerry Howard, commander of Galena American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, which organized the bust commemoration. “This should be extremely solidifying, or unifying for our veterans, youth and community members.”
Taylor was born near Galena in 1841 and later fought in the 45th Illinois Infantry during the Civil War. He was awarded the Medal of Honor after the 1863 Battle of Vicksburg, Miss., where he became the first Union soldier to plant the country’s flag on enemy soil.
Howard said Legion members first decided to look into commemorating Henry last summer when U.S. 20 was designated as the Illinois Medal of Honor Highway.
In October, they received permission from the Galena City Council to install the bust in Grant Park, and local artist David Seagraves was brought in to design and create the sculpture. The bust itself is cast in bronze and weighs about 100 pounds.
Seagraves, of Elizabeth, said he hoped the bust and the story behind it would act as a reminder that area residents can and have made history, adding that he was inspired by Taylor’s story and honored to help commemorate a local hero.
“Henry was a local boy really,” Seagraves said. “Hopefully, people leave knowing that people they know, local people here and maybe even their friends can make a big difference.”
Saturday’s event included music, speeches and time for photos and socializing. At the end of the commemoration, the crowd descended on the statue to get a closer look and take photos to share with friends and family.
Boy Scouts in attendance received a special certificate to show they had learned about local history, and the crowd was a sea of khaki with scouts having flooded the park from downtown Galena, where the U.S. Grant Boy Scout Pilgrimage ended earlier that afternoon.
“Personally, I’m really interested in war stuff because it’s always caught my attention, so seeing the statue in Galena is really cool,” said 12-year-old Owen Berning, with Galena Boy Scout Troop 95, pointing to Taylor’s likeness.
Area residents Pat and Ron Smith said they believed Henry’s story was part of a very important time in U.S. and Galena history, and they were hopeful that the rest of the crowd would be reminded of that fact by the end of the festivities.
“We’re always interested in the history of Galena and always happy when they continue to add and do something to make this town more special than it already is,” Pam Smith said after the dedication. “(The event) just reflects a very important, very sad time in our history … that we shouldn’t forget.”
