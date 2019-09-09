Prairie du Chien man arrested after search reveals 'hundreds' of stolen items

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities say a Prairie du Chien man faces multiple charges after a recent string of storage locker thefts in the city.
Justin W. Schmittler, 43, was arrested on nine counts of burglary, possession of burglarious tools and obstruction, according to a press release issued by Prairie du Chien Police Chief Kyle Teynor.
The release states that police executed a search warrant at two locations at 7 p.m. Sunday – at 56 Joyce Ave. in the Township of Prairie du Chien and 404 Cliff Haven Road in the City of Prairie du Chien. The search revealed numerous of items of stolen property.
“Over the course of the last few weeks the police department received several reports of storage lockers being entered and items stolen from them at Z Brother’s Storage located at 404 Cliff Haven Road,” according to the release.
The release states that during the course of the investigation police identified Schmittler as the suspect and investigators used social media “Buy, Sell & Trade” pages to confirm “countless items of stolen property were located in the suspect’s storage locker and home.”
“Hundreds of items of suspected stolen property were documented during the searches,” according to the release. “However, because the items were not reported as stolen to the proper authorities, some of the items were left at the locations of the search warrants.”