Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states each Monday. This week, we highlight developments in Dyersville and Maquoketa, Iowa, and Potosi, Wis.
Sixteen months after opening his first fitness
facility, a local resident soon will launch his second in Dubuque County.
Bar Raising Fitness will open a location at 775 Sixth St. NW in Dyersville on Saturday, July 18, according to owner Brandon Hogan.
The business will take up residence in a building that formerly housed a lawn care service. Hogan said the facility will feature turf, free weights and functional fitness equipment such as sleds and tires.
Trainers will work closely with athletes who hope to increase their speed, agility and other abilities. They also will help people with specific workout goals, such as losing weight or gaining strength.
“We are different from a typical big-box gym,” Hogan said. “We look at the individual client rather than using a cookie-
cutter approach. We do a personal assessment for each person before developing a program for them.”
Hogan opened the first Bar Raising Fitness in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque in March 2019. That location will continue to operate and be unaffected by the new one.
COVID-19 has impacted the opening of the second fitness center in multiple ways.
Hogan said the virus compelled him to delay the opening and spend extra time renovating the facility. He also acknowledged that many of the high school athletes with whom he works face the possibility of delayed or canceled seasons.
“We keep preparing as if they will have their season,” he said. “We want to give them hope and keep them motivated.”
Bar Raising Fitness can be reached at barraisingfitness@gmail.com, and the Dyersville location can be contacted at 563-293-6126. More information is available at BarRaisingFitness.com.
SECOND ACT
A Maquoketa coffee shop is enjoying its second act and bringing much-needed relief to local residents.
Frenzi Coffee reopened to customers in May after a closure of more than a year. Located at 18066 Iowa 64, the business serves homemade beverages including coffees, lattes, smoothies and cold-brew drinks.
For the family-owned business, the last few months represented the beginning of a successful second chapter.
The business first opened in late 2017 under the name Frenzi Cafe. It was operated by Tiffany Mangler and her sister and focused on both beverages and food, including sandwiches and soups.
The sisters decided to close in February 2019, due to an illness in the family and the demands of their other, full-time jobs.
“I really missed our clients, and it was clear they really missed us,” said Mangler. “I’d see them out and about, in the grocery store and other places, and they’d beg me to reopen.”
Mangler responded to their wishes this spring, when she decided to give the business — now known as Frenzi Coffee — a second try.
This time around, she runs it with her husband and two teenage children. Mangler serves as the main barista, her husband oversees the cold-brew side of things, and their kids take payments and orders from customers.
“Everybody pitches in,” Mangler said.
For now, the business focuses primarily on beverages and does not serve the sandwiches and other items it did during its first incarnation. It operates as a drive-thru, which Mangler thinks is a safe way to do business amid the ongoing pandemic.
She hopes the business will play a small role in helping residents through a tough time.
“People have been stuck inside their homes, and I think they really needed something positive,” Mangler said. “We are happy to give those customers a little boost every morning.”
Frenzi Coffee is open from 7 to 11 a.m. daily.
NEW GYM IN POTOSI
A new gym emphasizing group fitness has arrived in Potosi, Wis.
Well Built Humans–Potosi opens today at 336 U.S. 61 South.
Co-owner Matt Eastlick said the gym will offer fitness sessions that utilize kettlebells and body-weight exercises to improve clients’ core strength, cardiovascular health, flexibility and more.
“Our classes will give people more freedom in their everyday lives,” Eastlick said. “We want people to do what they want — whether it is going for a walk or playing with their grandkids — without being concerned about their body hurting.”
Eastlick owns Well Built Humans with Brent Curtis. Both are Potosi residents who have been involved with athletics and coaching over the years, according to Eastlick.
He believes the group-fitness
approach is another key component of Well Built Humans-Potosi. Clients attend classes with others with similar goals.
“When we do stuff together, we all have more fun,” Eastlick said. “Being in a group can encourage others and bring accountability to others.”
Interested residents can learn more about class times and sign up by calling 608-778-9144 or visiting https://bit.ly/2W9NAJK.