A multi-year, $34 million renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School remains on schedule and on budget, with work continuing in multiple areas of the building this summer, according to school district leaders.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved a $279,000 bid from Tricon Construction for furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the project.
Mark Fassbinder, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds, said prior to the meeting that the bid package includes equipment for the school’s weight room, new wrestling mats and acoustic sound shells for the auditorium.
Architects report that work for this second phase of renovations at Senior remains on track as it enters its second year, Fassbinder said. Crews will be hard at work this summer to complete as much construction as possible while students and teachers are not occupying the building.
“There’s a lot of things going on and a lot of overlap and a lot of needing to move areas to be able to get into other areas, so it’s going to be a chess game for the duration of the project as we move classrooms around so we can get into them,” he said.
In the next two months, work will continue in the school’s auditorium, including the theater’s entrance and additional storage space. Board documents state that the auditorium is slated for completion by January.
Also this summer, crews will work in the school’s science and social studies wings, as well as the weight room, performance P.E. space and wrestling room and men’s locker room on the east side of the building. Music classrooms also will receive upgrades, including new finishes and an expanded orchestra room.
“Every place that wasn’t touched in Phase 1 (of renovations) gets remodeled in Phase 2 to some extent, some more than others,” Fassbinder said.
Board documents state the project is roughly 46% complete, and Fassbinder said the second phase of renovations is slated for total completion before the start of the school year in 2024.
Monday also marked the final board meeting for Superintendent Stan Rheingans, who will depart the district at the end of the month to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Each board member offered praise and thanks to Rheingans for his 18 years of service to the district, first as executive director of human resources and, since 2012, as superintendent.
“You’ve led us (with) a lot of confidence, dignity and integrity in your decision-making, and we applaud you for that,” said Board Member Jim Prochaska.
Rheingans said that over his time with the district, he had attended a total of 270 school board meetings and 432 subcommittee meetings, working with 15 board members.
“I have felt supported from my very first day until my very last day,” he said.
