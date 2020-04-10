Police Thursday released the name of the man found dead Wednesday morning on Dubuque’s Main Street.
Mark E. Litrenta, 47, of Dubuque, was the man found by someone in the area of Graham’s Style Store for Men & Women, 890 Main St., at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon.
He said that Litrenta’s body has been sent for an autopsy, but he declined to comment on when or how the man died.
Authorities said Wednesday that the initial investigation did not reveal anything suspicious about Litrenta’s death.