DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Cuba City man was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation after pleading guilty to sex crimes.
Elmer E. Stoltzfus, 26, previously pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to four felonies: two counts of repeated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of another sex-related crime.
As part of his sentence, Stoltzfus must register as a sex offender for life and participate in sex offender treatment.
The crimes occurred in 2008 and 2009, when Stoltzfus was a juvenile. County District Attorney Jenna Gill said the crimes were disclosed because “there are many female members of the community that are facing depression ... that’s being linked to female sexual assaults as children by members of the Amish community.”
“Luckily, here, we have a victim who’s saying that this hasn’t traumatized her,” she said, citing a sealed victim impact statement.
Gill noted Columbia County has had similar recent cases.
“These are small children that deserve much better than having to be prone to repeated sexual assaults by any member of the community,” Gill said.
She said her “hope in this is in the probation sentence here is to educate not only Mr. Stoltzfus, but the Amish community.”
“My hope is that when he does that sex offender treatment, he will then take that to the community,” Gill said.
According to court documents, Lafayette County investigators learned last year that Amish leaders had discovered Stoltzfus and two other church members had committed sexual abuse years earlier, most of which occurred when they were teenagers.
Gill said Stoltzfus cooperated in the investigation, “telling the truth about what happened ... and is seeking responsibility for the actions.”
Stoltzfus told Circuit Court Judge John Hyland that “I’ve carried regrets for the last 10 years.”
“It’s just a relief that ... those regrets are out there,” Stoltzfus said.
Gill also cited a sealed “psychosexual evaluation” that indicated he would be at low risk to reoffend.
Both she and Stoltzfus’ attorney, Andrea Winder, noted that he had no prior criminal history and, like many in the Amish community, did not receive the typical sex education taught in public schools.
“He wasn’t told the do’s and don’ts of sexual relations or why we have what’s called age of consent,” Winder said. “He’s learned from it. He’s grown from it. ... This is someone who had no criminal mindset.”
In approving probation, Hyland told Stoltzfus, “You do not need to be confined … but you do need work. You are still a work in progress.”
Of the two other men accused of sex crimes, Elam S. Allgyer, 37, of Darlington, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted second-degree sexual assault-use of force and three counts of another sex-related crime. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Benjamin Allgyer, 31, of Mineral Point, faces three counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, a charge of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of another sex-related crime. He has a plea hearing set for Oct. 2.