ELIZABETH, Ill. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Elizabeth.
However, a press release about the crash from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department does not specify which person was injured, and efforts to clarify that information were not immediately successful.
The crash occurred at about 2:05 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 20 just east of Lone Road in Elizabeth. The release states that a vehicle driven by Lakin N. Eckhardt, 29, of Byron, was westbound when it started to turn left into a gas station’s lot. But it failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and the vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by David Shaw, 29, of Orland Park.
The release states that one person was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries, but it does not state who was injured.
Ryan Shaw, 36, of Homer Glen, and Chris Shaw, 33, of Arvada, Colo., were passengers in David Shaw’s vehicle. Nicholas L. Rodriguez, 34, of Byron, and two children — an 8-year-old and a 2-month-old — were passengers in the Eckhardt vehicle.
Eckhardt was cited with failure to yield when turning left.