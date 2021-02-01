LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Every year, Christie and Roger Knutson would hop in their car — or a friend’s car — and head off to travel the country.
Together, they went to Oregon, California, New York and other states. They flew to Hawaii and across the world to see the farm in Norway where Roger’s grandfather was raised.
In their 64 years of marriage, they have been to all 50 states together and to many other parts of the world.
“There were two other couples that went on trips with us,” Roger said. “We just enjoyed seeing everything. We drove to (many) of those places. We would pick a place to go, and we just went.”
Christie, 80, and Roger, 81, met in high school in Livingston. They dated for about a year before they were married.
“The high school only had about 100 kids at that time, so you didn’t have to try hard to meet someone,” Roger said, laughing.
When he was 19, Roger started working for John Deere Dubuque Works and stayed with the company for 36 years. Christie stayed home with their four kids — Jean Zimmer, Bart Knutson, Jeff Knutson and Susan Ertl-Knutson — until their youngest child was in middle school. After that, she went to work at Pamida.
“(Roger and I) just have always hit it off well,” she said. “The kids kept us busy. We had good jobs.”
Their son Jeff remembers camping throughout Wisconsin and other states when he was growing up. During a trip to Yellowstone National Park, he watched the bison graze from afar with his family.
“All of a sudden, I remember getting caught in a herd of buffalo,” he said, chuckling.
He then added about his mom and dad, “I would say they are very loving parents. They care a lot.”
Zimmer said you seldom see one of her parents without the other and that they love doing everything together.
“Coming from large families, I think that they learned at a young age about patience, respect and loving others,” she said. “They easily laugh with each other and crack jokes. They adore each other and would do anything for the other person.”
Zimmer said the way her parents treat each other mirrors the way they treat others.
“They have spent their entire married life in Livingston, and they have lots of friends who also admire them and their relationship,” she said.
Christie fondly remembers times during their travels when the couple would find a private stream to sit by and eat lunch together.
“We have a lot of goofy pictures,” she said. “This last year, we have stayed in hibernation.”
They were both involved in a card club in Livingston for more than 50 years, Christie said. They would get together with other local couples and play 500. The last time they all played was last February, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a social thing,” she said. “It was with our friends, and we just enjoyed each other’s company.”
Although they enjoy spending time together, they both have hobbies they like to do individually. Christie enjoys sewing and knitting, while Roger has a passion for creating family trees and researching the family’s lineage, Zimmer said.
“Looking back, I realize that their life must not have been easy, raising four children at such a young age, but they made it look easy, and they made it fun,” she said.
Ertl-Knutson said that because her parents were married so young, they basically grew up together.
“They both know when to lead and when to follow,” she said. “They learned to build their world around each other.”
When Roger reflects on the past 64 years of marriage with Christie, he said his advice to young couples is to listen.
“You just have to work things out,” he said. “It can’t be one-sided.”