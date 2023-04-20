Officials for a planned underground renewable energy transmission line that would cross the tri-state area continue to work toward state approval as legislation to clear a regulatory hurdle advances in the Iowa Legislature.
On Wednesday, the Iowa House of Representatives passed and an Iowa Senate committee advanced bills that would remove a deadline for the project to receive approval by the Iowa Utilities Board.
The project would connect an electrical grid west of the Mississippi River to an electrical grid east of the Mississippi River via an underground transmission line buried in private railroad and public highway properties and stretching from Mason City, Iowa, to the Chicago area.
The line, planned by SOO Green HVDC LinkCom LLC, has a planned route that includes Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, running through cities such as Guttenberg, Dubuque and Bellevue before crossing the Mississippi River to Sabula, Ill.
During a meeting of a subcommittee of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, company lobbyist Jeffrey Boeyink said the line connecting the two grids would create a one-of-a-kind avenue for exporting renewable energy created in Iowa.
“Just like corn or soybeans, we can export this product from Iowa to where they’ll pay a premium for it because they struggle,” he said. “They don’t have wind zones the way we do. Because we will be taking so much electricity east, it decongests a lot of transmission lines already existing in Iowa. One of the impediments of future renewable additional development in Iowa is the transmission line issue because those tend to have to go across farmland, so there is a lot of landowner resistance there.”
Boeyink said the project’s underground nature has helped avoid landowner resistance and would make the line more secure, if constructed.
“By co-locating along rail and some sections of right-of-way on state highways, we have secured 100% of our right-of-way already,” he said. “It avoids all of those disruptive landowner issues. And being underground, it is more reliable, is less likely to be disrupted by weather events, which we have seen a lot of in Iowa.”
The company has been planning the project for years and has worked with local governments throughout the process.
City of Dubuque Engineering Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said the city and company were working toward a franchise agreement in 2021.
“They are following the railroad right-of-way but have to cross city streets,” he said. “We identified 75 to 80 conflicts where their pipe would be going below or above our (utility) lines. They came up with some solutions. We agreed to all of that.”
But the SOO Green project hit a snag in Illinois, where the eastern grid — PJM — filed a complaint against SOO Green’s plan to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That complaint since has been settled, but it put SOO Green behind schedule. Boeyink did not provide an updated timeline for the project during the subcommittee meeting.
Iowa law requires renewable transmission lines to make it through the Iowa Utilities Board approval process within three years or be disqualified, requiring companies to re-apply.
The SOO Green project is scheduled to hit that deadline in September. The IUB has a hearing scheduled to consider the planned project in Elkader on July 12, but that made the company nervous enough to request the bill.
“Because we are running parallel development projects in the Illinois and Iowa sides, you don’t want to get one leg in front of the other,” Boeyink said. “We had regulatory delays in Illinois that are finally on track. So we are going to potentially bump up against that (Iowa) deadline of September of this year.”
The Legislature created the current law in response to public opposition to a long-planned but never-finished above-ground transmission line. The bills currently being considered would change the law to specifically apply to above-ground transmission lines.
The bill was advanced by the Iowa Senate subcommittee and Ways and Means Committee and passed by the Iowa House unanimously on Wednesday.
“The whole purpose of this is, in case there are any delays at that July hearing and it would go past that September deadline, you could continue to negotiate whatever needs to be done to get this project done,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who served on the subcommittee. “I think it’ll be a good project. I’m impressed.”
