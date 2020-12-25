WYOMING, Iowa — A Jones County man shot by law enforcement in September has been sentenced to five years in prison.
James O. Bartram, 52, of Wyoming, Iowa, was sentenced recently in Iowa District Court of Jones County after pleading guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations with use of or while displaying a weapon, a felony.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from incidents on the night of Sept. 21 at Bartram's property.
Court documents state that Bartram shot multiple times into a mobile home on the property that was occupied by Annette D. Bartram Mayberry and her son Mathew Mayberry. Both victims lived at that address as well and were described in court documents as members of Bartram's family.
At about 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to the property after the shooting was reported.
Arriving officers found Bartram intermittently pointing a firearm at himself and officers, the release states. At one point, Bartram held the gun under his chin and attempted to fire, but the gun did not discharge.
“Uniformed members of law enforcement, most notably Jones County Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt, attempted to negotiate with Bartram to get him to put his firearm down,” according to a previously issued press release.
Eckhardt conducted “a long and detailed negotiation with Bartram.” Bartram pointed his weapon at Eckhardt multiple times.
Bartram then approached officers with the gun in his hand. Iowa State Trooper Tyler Remley shot his service rifle once, and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Clayton Miller discharged a round from his firearm. Another officer fired less-than-lethal rounds at Bartram.
Bartram was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons later found that the officers’ actions “were reasonable under all the circumstances existing at the time."