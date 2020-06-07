Though it has been 75 years since Darlene Conzett attended Holy Ghost School in Dubuque, the memories still come back when she drives by the campus.
She recalls some of the little things that made up her years at the school from 1936 to 1945 — a sister ringing the bell to call everyone in from recess, days that started with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, plays that eighth graders put on in the church basement.
What she remembers most, though, are the camaraderie and friendships she built. She still has friends she made in grade school.
Those years also helped develop the person she is now and lay the foundations of her faith.
“You just realize how much effect and how much they had to do with developing me as a person, doing what I do or don’t do, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Conzett said. “I wouldn’t have changed it for any other kind of education.”
Holy Ghost recently marked its last days serving elementary school students, as did the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary School in Dubuque. Both elementary programs are closing with the end of the current school year.
Officials cited low enrollment at those schools — each of which had fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall — and potential cost savings.
The two schools have lengthy histories in Dubuque. Tens of thousands of students have received their Catholic grade school educations there over the course of more than a century.
To mark the last year for those two programs, the Telegraph Herald asked readers to share memories of each campus. Dozens of people responded to share stories of teachers they loved, students they taught, antics they took part in, lessons they learned, faith they built and all the other moments that stuck with them.
Looking back, they see the impact those schools made on their lives.
“It was part of the way my parents raised myself and my siblings, that our faith was important,” said Bill Burns, of Asbury, Iowa, who attended St. Anthony from 1946 to 1954. “They are part of who we were when we were young, and who we become, those things were formed when we were very young.”
Giving perspective
When Janet Lieb started first grade at Holy Ghost in 1963, it was the largest Catholic school in Iowa, according to “Go Forth and Teach: Continuing the Challenge,” which details the history of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
The classes were large, too, she recalled. Each grade had at least four classrooms with about 25 students each.
The school served students up to eighth grade. Younger students took classes in the newer building, built in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and older students were in the original building, which had been in use since 1897 when the school opened.
“It was a very busy school — lots of teachers, lots of kids,” Lieb said.
Many of the teachers were religious sisters, and religion classes were taught by priests.
Lieb recalls going through grade school in “tumultuous” times, against a backdrop of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War and the Kent State shooting.
Meanwhile, her teachers sought to instill in her the value of morality, faith and God.
“All this was going on while we were there, tumultuous times, and they had to try to put all that into perspective and keep us believing in good, in God,” Lieb said.
Cindy Nielsen attended Holy Ghost at around the same time and remembered splitting time between the public and private schools when in seventh and eighth grade.
Older Holy Ghost students would bus to the Washington Annex, later known as Jones Junior High (now Dubuque Community Schools’ Alta Vista Campus) for part of the day to take classes, including math, science and home economics.
“Because we were so big, they had to use the public schools to have them teach us some of the courses,” Nielsen said.
The public school building offered access to science labs, as well as woodworking, sewing and cooking equipment for other classes.
Karen Kuhle, who attended Holy Ghost from 1957 to 1965, remembered the uniforms that students had to wear. First- through fourth-grade girls wore heavy dark-blue jumpers. When you reached fifth grade, you graduated to a skirt and white blouse.
“We could not wear pants, except for walking to school,” Kuhle said.
Bob Oberfoell and his siblings attended Holy Ghost, and he finished eighth grade in 1984. Six of Oberfoell’s seven children went through Holy Ghost, and his youngest just finished third grade there and will go to Resurrection Elementary School next year.
“It’s meant a lot,” Oberfoell said. “It’s part of our faith background. Our kids have gotten to experience a lot of things with the different activities, the field trips, the classroom stuff they were able to do, and that’s stayed with them.”
His son Truman said he likes that all the teachers at his school are nice and that there are fun books in the library. He enjoys his PE, social studies and math classes but particularly enjoys the social aspect of school.
“My favorite thing to do is usually just playing with my friends,” Truman said.
‘Family-centered’
Holy Ghost staff members also made their share of memories over the years.
Many of Patti Steines’ memories stem from the different service activities in which students participated, such as going to sing at Mount Saint Francis and Stonehill Franciscan Services.
Steines has taught music at Holy Ghost for 34 years. When she started, students were spread across two buildings. Last fall, the school had fewer than 80 students in one building.
However, the family atmosphere remained.
“Holy Ghost is just really family-centered,” Steines said. “I think that people know they can count on the teachers and staff, and we can count on the families to be supportive of each other and take care of each other.”
Kay Doty’s time at Holy Ghost spans back to about 1970, when she started volunteering there while her children were students.
She helped supervise students on the playground after lunch as a volunteer at first, until one of the sisters decided that if anyone was getting paid, it should be the playground volunteers.
“We got a whole dollar an hour, and we were on top of the world, but we enjoyed it,” Doty said. “I didn’t care if we didn’t (get paid). I enjoyed being there.”
Eventually, she started taking students down to the church basement when the school started a “hot lunch” program in the mid-1970s. Students came to know her as their “lunch lady.”
Doty eventually started working in the school kitchen serving lunches, where she continued watching students as they grew up.
“It was many, many good memories that I’ve got of those years with those kids,” Doty said. “It makes me feel so good when they come along now and call me their ‘lunch lady.’”
A faith-filled journey
Catherine Jean Hayen, a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, came to Dubuque from Davenport, Iowa, in 1979 to teach science at St. Anthony School. The school now known as St. Anthony traces its history back to 1866.
“I remember a very welcoming parish, school, teachers, children,” Hayen said. “I just loved every bit of it, and (they were) welcoming and affirming and interested in what I had to share.”
Hayen implemented a “hands-on” science curriculum that she developed for her master’s degree project.
She also got involved in community action and service. Each year, she would have her students sign letters to congressional representatives for Bread for the World, a faith-based organization focused on pressing lawmakers to take steps to address hunger.
“I liked to teach them how to care for others and take action for justice and needs of others,” Hayen said.
In Linda Johnson’s 15 years teaching at St. Anthony, many of the faith-filled memories are the ones that stand out.
Each year, the school holds a Mass and reception to honor second graders when they receive their first holy communion. Johnson teaches second grade, and her students get dressed up and lead the readings during the Mass.
“Being able to be a part of helping them on their journey to becoming a special member of God’s family and being a part of receiving in that sacrament is just a really special thing,” Johnson said.
For the school’s last year, staff planned a special Lenten retreat for students at Sinsinawa Mound, in which students participated in a storytime, spent time in prayer and participated in a Mass.
“I’m just so grateful and feel so blessed that I got to be a special part of it,” Johnson said.
Daily rituals
Growing up Catholic a block and a half from St. Anthony School in the 1940s, it was pretty much a given where Bill Burns would spend his grade school days.
He remembers playing a lot of marbles when he was a student there. He and his classmates would go out to the alley alongside the school and draw a circle in the gravel to play.
Most of his teachers were religious sisters. They were strict, which was typical at the time, but they were wonderful teachers, Burns said.
“We didn’t always love the teachers because they were tough, but when I think back, that discipline was important because it helped formulate what was appropriate and what was inappropriate behavior,” he said.
Margaret Welter has connected with St. Anthony in many ways over the years. She attended the school in first grade and in fifth through eighth grade, finishing at the school in 1966.
When Welter was a fifth grader, there were 104 students in her grade, divided into two classrooms with 52 students each. Their desks were lined up in five rows of 10 each.
“There was no extra room, and we probably put those two extra ones somewhere,” Welter said.
Welter went on to teach at St. Anthony in 1977 and found there a warm faculty and committed parents.
“We loved teaching and did it together,” she said. “I ended up teaching neighbors and then had my classmates’ children in my class, so I taught many families.
She left teaching after 3½ years to become a stay-at-home mom. Even then, she continued to volunteer at the school and started substitute teaching. She later returned to teaching and eventually ended up at Holy Ghost before she retired in 2017.
“It has been a wonderful career,” Welter said. “I still run into students.”
Beckett Thole just finished first grade at St. Anthony and will go to Resurrection next year.
He likes his classes and the playground, which has a track and baseball field. His favorite part of first grade was getting to watch an ant farm.
“They were in a glass jar, and their food was Jell-O,” Beckett said.
Beckett’s mom, Danielle Oswald-Thole, said she will miss some of the daily rituals that her son enjoys, such as walking around the gym in the morning and doing yoga and meditations. She also will miss the Christmas play that kindergartners perform each year called “The Hopeless Camel.”
“(St. Anthony) has really been an opportunity for people who do want to send their kids to a Catholic school that live in the heart of Dubuque, to be able to do that in an area that’s close to their home,” Oswald-Thole said.
A special place
In her last weeks at Holy Ghost, Steines cleaned out her classroom in preparation to teach full time at Resurrection next year. She said looking at old photos and work that her students have done over the years has been bittersweet.
“We were small but mighty,” she said. “I don’t think, unless you worked at Holy Ghost or you taught at Holy Ghost, you realized how special it is.”
Johnson will move next year to teach at St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque. She said it is sad to leave her community at St. Anthony, but she is looking forward to her new chapter.
“New things are always scary, but you have to step outside your comfort zone, and everything’s going to work out,” she said.
Though Dubuque will be home to two fewer Catholic elementary programs next fall, both buildings still will be in use.
The Holy Ghost campus will continue being used as an early childhood center, and the St. Anthony building will serve students in early childhood programming and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program.
Elementary students who went to Holy Ghost and St. Anthony’s English program will move to other Holy Family Catholic Schools elementary schools: Resurrection, St. Columbkille or Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Welter, who still substitute teaches in the Holy Family system, said that even without the two programs, those students still will have a home in Dubuque’s Catholic school system.
“There will be changes, but the students will all be cared for both being in St. Columbkille’s and Resurrection,” Welter said. “They’re all looking forward to the students coming.”