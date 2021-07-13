HANOVER, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently announced that 10 miles of new pedestrian nature trails are open at Witkowsky State Wildlife Area, north of Hanover on Blackjack Road.
To share information on the preserve and new trails, the organization will host a free webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Foundation Executive Director Steve Barg will moderate a discussion with members of the Witkowsky family; Brad Petersburg, of the Friends of Witkowsky volunteer group; and Jeff Horn, a wildlife biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
According to foundation press releases, the 1,100-acre Witkowsky State Wildlife Area got its start in 1986, when Iris Witkowsky and her late husband, Jack, donated 400 acres to the DNR. Iris and her daughters Kathy and Anne will take part in the webinar.
For the past three decades, the area has been primarily used for hunting. Since 2012, however, the Friends of Witkowsky have pursued the trail project and worked with entities such as the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and Galena Country Tourism to install informational kiosks and signage.
To attend the webinar, citizens must be a member of JDCF’s Constant Contact email list. Those who are not JDCF members should send their name and email address to info@jdcf.org to receive a free, one-year membership.