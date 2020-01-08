POTOSI, Wis. – A benefit for a 32-year-old woman battling breast cancer will be held next week in Potosi.
Megan Fecht was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer in September and has been undergoing treatment at University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a social media post by the Potosi-Tennyson Area Chamber of Commerce. The post states that Fecht has been unable to work due to side effects of chemotherapy.
The benefit will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18, at Saints Andrew and Thomas School, 100 U.S. 61, Potosi.
The event features live and silent auctions, live music and food and beverage sales.
The benefit will continue from 9 to 11 p.m. at The Potosi Saloon, 192 Main St.